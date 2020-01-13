Reynolds recommends Reentry Roundtable
0 comments

Reynolds recommends Reentry Roundtable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kim Reynolds is inviting employers to learn about opportunities available for hiring returning citizens to the workforce.

The governor is encouraging employers, recruiters, and human resource managers to attend the Employer and Reentry Roundtable at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

The governor’s office says officials from the Iowa Department of Corrections and Iowa Workforce Development will co-host the roundtable to highlight opportunities available with hiring returning citizens.

“Our prisons shouldn’t be one stop in a circle that leads back to prison. They should connect people with opportunities to improve themselves and their skills,” said Reynolds, who noted her administration continues to host employer roundtables at Iowa correctional facilities to encourage employers to hire reentering individuals.

Each event features presentations and discussions about recruiting and training practices, apprenticeship programs and incentives available to employers who hire returning citizens.

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News