Reynolds pitches spending 4.4 percent more

Also, three-eighths of the money generated by the proposed sales tax increase would go into the Iowa Water and Land Legacy trust fund as prescribed by a 2010 state constitutional amendment approved by voters. But the governor proposes changing the distribution formula so more of the money goes to water quality, conservation and natural resources and less to trails and recreational amenities.

Initially, about $37.5 million of the sales tax increase would flow into the IWILL trust fund in fiscal 2021, and an expected $81.2 million would be generated in fiscal 2022. Overall, state officials project that increasing the state sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent annually (along with existing 1 percent for local option and 1 percent for school infrastructure) would generate about $540 million.

According to the governor’s office, Reynolds’ proposed tax policy changes would build on income tax cuts passed in 2018 by accelerating the reduction in rates.

In fiscal 2023, under her plan, the highest of four tax brackets would be 5.5 percent and the lowest would be 4.0 percent — compared with 6.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, under current law.