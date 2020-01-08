Reynolds optimistic lawmakers will reach agreement on felon voting rights

DES MOINES — The same sticking points remain as last year, but Gov. Kim Reynolds nonetheless says she is optimistic state lawmakers this year will address the restoration of voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

Reynolds has proposed an amendment to the state constitution that would automatically restore an Iowa felon’s right to vote upon completion of his or her sentence.

The Republican governor made the pitch during last year’s condition of the state address, but her proposed legislation stalled in the Iowa Legislature.

Iowa is the only state in the nation that requires felons to apply to the governor in order to have their voting rights restored.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do. And it’s one of my priorities. Sometimes you don’t get it the first year when you talk about it,” Reynolds said. “I think it’s the right thing to do, and I’m going to do everything I can to make the case. And I feel pretty confident that we can get them there.”

She has said she feels no one person should hold such authority and that she is a believer in second chances.