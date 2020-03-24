Reynolds hopes for fast coronavirus recovery, but will not make predictions

Reynolds said the state is recommending those strategies because health experts say they will help minimize the virus’ spread, which could help the state get to a place where businesses and schools can open again.

But Reynolds made no predictions or promises as to how long that will take.

“I’m not prepared at this time to say a date because all along the decisions are so fluid,” Reynolds said. “I want to get business back to normal as quickly as I can, too. I think we all have that shared goal. I just want to make sure that I’m protecting Iowans and I’m making the decisions on the right data points.”

Nineteen new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Iowa on Tuesday, state officials said.

That brings the total confirmed cases in Iowa to 124 in 30 different counties, according to state data.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the time of the governor’s press conference, 17 patients were hospitalized in Iowa as a result of the virus, up from seven just a day earlier; 10 patients had been discharged and are recovering, state officials said.

More than 2,400 tests have been conducted at the state hygienic lab or at private labs since they started reporting, according to state data.