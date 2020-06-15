Reynolds confirms felon voting executive order

“We are grateful to have a chance to be at the table, as much as were invited to be, so we can make sure that as many people as possible regain their voting eligibility,” Stringer said.

Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2005 issued an executive order that granted automatic voting rights to felons who completed their sentences. Republican Gov. Terry Branstad in 2010 reversed that order.

Since then, Iowa felons who completed their sentences had to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored. Iowa is the only state in the country with that requirement.

Branstad’s lieutenant governor and successor, Reynolds has advocated for the restoration of felon voting rights through amending the state’s constitution, a process that takes at least three years because it must pass separate meetings of the Iowa Legislature separated by an election, then must be approved by a public vote.

Iowa felon voting rights move step closer to ballot Legislation defining “discharge of sentence” received bipartisan support in the Iowa House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, helping clear the way for approval of a proposed constitutional amendment to restore felons’ voting rights.

A proposal moved through the Iowa Legislature over the past two years, but never gained full approval. And majority Republican state lawmakers added stipulations — like a requirement that court fines and fees be paid before voting rights would be restored — that essentially made the restoration process more difficult, not less as Reynolds has intended. If Reynolds issues an executive order, those stipulations will not apply.