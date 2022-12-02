Reynolds announces federal grants to homeownership programs

Iowa will devote $20 million to expanding opportunities for homeownership using federal pandemic assistance funds, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

The Iowa Finance Authority will award grants to 15 organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, to assist with 91 homes across the state.

“We know that homeownership is the leading driver of wealth creation,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “The investments announced today will … assist many Iowan families in opening the door to homeownership, upward economic mobility and the ability to live in the communities where they work.”

Habitat for Humanity of Iowa and several local affiliates received most of the grants, allowing for the construction of 69 homes to be sold to income-eligible families across the state. The North Central Iowa affiliate in Mason City will receive $1,114,262 in grants.

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” said Lisa Houser, executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Iowa. “Habitat for Humanity of Iowa commends Gov. Reynolds’ commitment and leadership in advancing housing opportunities for Iowans.”

Examples of projects awarded funds include:

The construction of 69 single-family homes by Habitat for Humanity affiliates to be sold to income eligible families in communities throughout the state.

The development of six 3-D printed homes for first-time homebuyers in Muscatine with a specific focus on qualified first-time homebuyer teachers.

The program had $20 million available for awards and received 24 applications requesting more than $30 million in funding.

The Iowa HOME Grant Program was created as a part of Gov. Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the communities where they work.

The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds.