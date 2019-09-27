{{featured_button_text}}

A locally written play inspired by the bond between young athletes and their coaches will be recognized at a festival this weekend.

“California Zephyr,” written by Daniel Waters, 64, of Clear Lake, has been selected as a winner in the One Act Play category in the Chameleon Theatre Circle’s 20th annual New Play Festival in Bloomington, Minnesota, earning a stage reading at the Bloomington Center for the Arts on Sunday.

“It’s exhilarating and terrifying at the same time to see something you’ve written spoken aloud,” he said. “I don’t know what to expect.”

Waters, who retired as a cardiovascular surgeon at Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after nearly 30 years in April, said he has written stories, including several published ones, his whole life, but “California Zephyr” is the first play he’s written.

The play resulted from an assignment during a dramatic writing course he took while pursuing a master’s degree in writing at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, which he earned in 2018.

“The professor I had really liked it,” he said. “He thought it had something.”

“California Zephyr” illuminates the deep and enduring bond between a former high school wrestler and his beloved coach, and the lengths each will go to in an effort to honor that relationship.

Waters, who describes himself more as a scholar than an athlete in high school, said the play was inspired by those around him, including his three grown children who played sports at Newman Catholic, his father-in-law who coached high school football at Fort Dodge, and a friend.

His children Jessica, an emergency medicine resident at Georgetown University; Michael, general manager at 30hop in Iowa City; and John, a strength and conditioning coach at Elon University in North Carolina; were positively impacted by their coaches, including hall of fame coach Mark Bertsch, who retired as the Newman wrestling coach after 35 years this summer.

“I took those things and marinated them and mixed them a little bit and this popped out,” Waters said.

Without giving too much of the play away, Waters said its title, “California Zephyr,” is two-fold, because the California Zephyr is a passenger train operated by Amtrak between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area, and part of the story is set on a train at night.

Waters’ “California Zephyr” is among other winning plays that will be showcased during the festival that begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He plans on attending.

Tickets are free and available through the Chameleon Theatre Circle website at www.chameleontheatre.org.

The Chameleon Theatre Circle, incorporated in 1998, has produced 12 world premieres, including “Monsters in America,” an original play written by the company, and a collection of seven plays written by seven playwrights performed in one production. The Chameleon Theatre Circle’s production of “Hair” was also featured on PBS.

For more information, visit the Chameleon Theatre Circle website or the Bloomington Center for the Arts at www.bloomington.gov/arts/bloomington-center-arts.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

