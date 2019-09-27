A locally written play inspired by the bond between young athletes and their coaches will be recognized at a festival this weekend.
“California Zephyr,” written by Daniel Waters, 64, of Clear Lake, has been selected as a winner in the One Act Play category in the Chameleon Theatre Circle’s 20th annual New Play Festival in Bloomington, Minnesota, earning a stage reading at the Bloomington Center for the Arts on Sunday.
“It’s exhilarating and terrifying at the same time to see something you’ve written spoken aloud,” he said. “I don’t know what to expect.”
Waters, who retired as a cardiovascular surgeon at Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after nearly 30 years in April, said he has written stories, including several published ones, his whole life, but “California Zephyr” is the first play he’s written.
The play resulted from an assignment during a dramatic writing course he took while pursuing a master’s degree in writing at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, which he earned in 2018.
“The professor I had really liked it,” he said. “He thought it had something.”
“California Zephyr” illuminates the deep and enduring bond between a former high school wrestler and his beloved coach, and the lengths each will go to in an effort to honor that relationship.
Waters, who describes himself more as a scholar than an athlete in high school, said the play was inspired by those around him, including his three grown children who played sports at Newman Catholic, his father-in-law who coached high school football at Fort Dodge, and a friend.
His children Jessica, an emergency medicine resident at Georgetown University; Michael, general manager at 30hop in Iowa City; and John, a strength and conditioning coach at Elon University in North Carolina; were positively impacted by their coaches, including hall of fame coach Mark Bertsch, who retired as the Newman wrestling coach after 35 years this summer.
“I took those things and marinated them and mixed them a little bit and this popped out,” Waters said.
Without giving too much of the play away, Waters said its title, “California Zephyr,” is two-fold, because the California Zephyr is a passenger train operated by Amtrak between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area, and part of the story is set on a train at night.
Waters’ “California Zephyr” is among other winning plays that will be showcased during the festival that begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. He plans on attending.
Tickets are free and available through the Chameleon Theatre Circle website at www.chameleontheatre.org.
The Chameleon Theatre Circle, incorporated in 1998, has produced 12 world premieres, including “Monsters in America,” an original play written by the company, and a collection of seven plays written by seven playwrights performed in one production. The Chameleon Theatre Circle’s production of “Hair” was also featured on PBS.
For more information, visit the Chameleon Theatre Circle website or the Bloomington Center for the Arts at www.bloomington.gov/arts/bloomington-center-arts.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa this weekend
Humane Society marks 20th annual fundraising festival
The Humane Society of North Iowa’s 20th Annual Fall Festival will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the National Guard Armory in Mason City
The fundraiser will include a bake sale, silent auction, concession stand, a kids' play area, and a chance to meet adoptable animals from the shelter.
All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of North Iowa. The event is free and open to the public, but pets are not permitted.
The National Guard Armory is located at 1160 19th St. SW, Mason City.
For more information call 641-423-6241 or visit www.hsni.org.
Autumn Artistry returns to Osage on Saturday
The City of Osage will hold its annual Autumn Artistry celebration 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21.
The large event takes place throughout the downtown area and the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, featuring a number of artisan and food vendors selling handcrafted gifts, homemade baked goods, artwork, furniture, harvest goods, and numerous unique finds.
A farmers market, the annual Blacktop Cruisers Car Show, and special fall kids’ activities at the Osage Public Library will also be held in conjunction with the festival. For more details, visit www.osagechamber.com.
In addition, Cedar Valley Rendezvous & Outdoor Days, featuring authentic pioneer era demonstrations and activities will be taking place Sept. 20-22, at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage. For more information about this event, visit the Mitchell County Conservation Board Facebook page.
Enchanted Acres offers engaging outdoor fun
Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres is now open for the season.
The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.
In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.
Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.
Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.
Central Park ethnic lunch event offers food, exhibits, and music
The 16th Annual Ethnic Lunch will be held 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in Mason City’s Central Park.
The event is presented by the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, along with Main Street Mason City, and will feature cultural exhibits, ethnic food, genealogy displays, and live music from Cucho Madero.
A number of food vendors will be on hand with dishes representing Mexico, Germany, Philippines, Greece, Norway, England, and Italy. There will also be a variety of dessert selections, soda, and water.
Food tokens will be used as currency and will be available for $1 each.
The North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team lists its motto as “Appreciate our differences. Take responsibility for our prejudices. Think regionally, focus locally.”
Central Park is located at the intersection of East State Street and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
North Iowa Farmers Market open Friday
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
Tuesday markets feature the Power of Produce Club, a free children's program which provides $2 market vouchers and tastings for participants, through August 20.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
Hunter Fuerste returns to Clear Lake for concert series
The Surf Ballroom & Museum will welcome veteran performers Hunter Fuerste and his American Vintage Orchestra on Sunday, Sept. 22, as part of its big band series.
Fuerste is an accomplished musician and arranger with over 40 years of playing experience. His band is comprised of 14 pieces, a harmonic vocal group, and dancers.
General admission tickets are $15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 641-357-6151 or visit www.surfballroom.com for details. The Surf Ballroom is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
Plain Ol' Pumpkins features unique family activites
Plain Ol' Pumpkins, located at 4333 260th St. in Clear Lake, will open for its first season Saturday, Sept. 21.
The pumpkin patch features a wide array of pumpkins grown on the property to choose from, such as Cinderella, giant, white, miniature, and jack-o-lanterns, along with uniquely shaped gourds.
Family activities include a s'mores-making station, photo op, apple slingshot, grain truck slide, hay mountain, corn box, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and hay ride (weather permitting.) Light concessions will also be available.
The 2019 season runs every weekend through Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is $5, and free for kids 2-years-old and under. Cards are accepted.
Visit the Plain Ol' Pumpkins Facebook page for updates and additional information.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
50th Annual Benefit walk planned in Clear Lake
One Vision’s 50th Annual Benefit Walk will be held at 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Clear Lake's City Park.
The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $50,000, which will be used to support One Vision community members in job discovery, training, and coaching as they search for meaningful jobs.
The event also features human foosball, refreshments, inflatables, food trucks, and live music by The Hepperly Band.
In the case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the One Vision Kinney Lindstrom Center located at 1200 Ninth St. SW., Clear Lake.
For additional information, visit www.ovbenefitwalk.org.
