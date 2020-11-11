Residents with COVID antibodies urgently asked to donate plasma

LifeServe Blood Center is urging Iowa residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies to donate blood plasma, the center said in a statement.

The blood center said that with the rise of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Iowa, the need for convalescent plasma, which is used in treating the virus, has increased sharply.

According to the press release, an eligible COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who believe they had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation are encouraged to complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility.