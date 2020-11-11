Residents with COVID antibodies urgently asked to donate plasma

LifeServe Blood Center is urging Iowa residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies to donate blood plasma, the center said in a statement.
The blood center said that with the rise of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Iowa, the need for convalescent plasma, which is used in treating the virus, has increased sharply.
According to the press release, an eligible COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who believe they had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation are encouraged to complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility.
Potential donors can schedule an appointment or seek more information at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Kingery
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
The "Everyday Heroes" series honors essential workers throughout North Iowa on the front lines of COVID-19.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!