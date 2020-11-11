 Skip to main content
Residents with COVID antibodies urgently asked to donate plasma
Residents with COVID antibodies urgently asked to donate plasma

Plasma donation

LifeServe Blood Center says the need for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 has increased sharply.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

LifeServe Blood Center is urging Iowa residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 or its antibodies to donate blood plasma, the center said in a statement.

The blood center said that with the rise of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Iowa, the need for convalescent plasma, which is used in treating the virus, has increased sharply.

According to the press release, an eligible COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor will have tested positive for COVID-19 or have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. Individuals who believe they had COVID-19 but never received positive confirmation are encouraged to complete the CCP assessment form at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to determine eligibility.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment or seek more information at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

