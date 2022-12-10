Residents stand in support of Charles City teachers facing job cuts

After learning of potential staff cuts, Charles City students and community members expect a big turnout at Monday’s school board meeting.

The Charles City School Board agenda for the Dec. 12 meeting contains three proposed staff adjustment plans. The recommendation calls for “to approve the Charles City Administration to make adjustments up to the projected total of $758,470 in total cost savings.”

Superintendent Anne Lundquist sent an email Friday to all district employees about staffing adjustments that was later posted on Facebook. Lundquist shared that she will present three staff reduction plans to the school board for approval. Each plan includes “reduction in the operations department, central services office staff, the adjustment and reclassification of a few other positions, and two full time, certified positions.”

The options are identical with the exception of the certified positions:

“All three plans enable the district to meet or at least come very near, our financial goal of $750,000 in cost savings,” Lundquist wrote.

Lundquist said she wishes the reductions were not necessary, but with the drop in enrollment they are.

“It is my hope that as we continue our efforts to further improve our programs and facilities, we will attract additional students in the coming years. This would increase our overall budget, provided through state ‘per pupil’ allowances, and further enhance our spending authority,” Lundquist wrote.

Word about the staff cuts reached Charles City parents and community members Thursday night after four of the six music directors shared the information with them during a “call to action meeting,” according to Charles City resident and former school board director Missy Freund. She wrote about the information in a Facebook post that night with data on how many students take part in the music department.

“It is with great concern that I share with you that the administration in the Charles City Community School District is proposing to reduce the music staff by two positions or 33% for the 2023-24 school year,” Freund wrote.

Freund urged others to contact the school board before the meeting and attend the Dec. 12 meeting to “show support.” When last checked, the post had dozens of shares.

Freund said Friday she anticipates 50 to 100 people will attend to make their voices heard and show support for keeping teachers.

“The more people who speak, the clearer the message will be,” Freund wrote.

She heard as well about potential cuts to the Project Rise program, a student-led tutoring initiative. Senior Kaylie Banks and sophomore Klaire Kirby heard similar information from those who lead the program. Kirby said they wanted to inform the students “before they found out through social media.”

“Without those teachers, I would have dropped out,” Banks said.

Lundquist did confirm there would be staff adjustments with the Project Rise program.

Charles City students have been spreading the word by putting up flyers up in school and on social media. Many students, including Banks, having been sharing their personal stories with the teachers who may be cut or reduced.

“As far as how many students will be attending, I am unsure. But throughout the school day, many students were talking about attending and many have reposted the information about the situation on their personal social pages,” Kirby said.

The Charles City School Board will meet at 6:15 Monday in the high school library. The meeting will also be available to watch live at www.charlescityschools.org/article/live-stream/.