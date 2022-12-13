Residents decorate to show off their Christmas spirit

Festive clothes, a happy snowman, and a light show are among the displays of holiday spirit throughout the community this season.
Photos: Christmas by the Lake gets community in the holiday spirit
Clear Lake was the place to be to get into the holiday spirit with its annual "Christmas by the Lake" event on Saturday.
The four-day event has something for the whole family to enjoy, from shopping to seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus. Most of the festivities were held on Saturday, kicked off with a breakfast with Santa.
Crowning of the Christmas by the Lake prince and princess happened Saturday morning. The royalty for this year's season is Payton Heck and Lucy Maulsby, who will be part of the parade later on.
Clear Lake Arts Center was hosting a "Candy Land Contest Voting" event, where people could vote on their favorite gingerbread houses. Music was being played by young musicians during the morning hours.
Families also had the chance to say hello to the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, the animals at the petting zoo, and grab a few treats at the marketplace.
Christmas by the Lake 1
Payton Heck, on the left, and Lucy Maulsby stand next to Santa and Mrs. Claus after being crowned prince and princess during Christmas by the …
Christmas by the Lake 2
Princes and princesses were introduced to the community during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 3
Princes and princesses were introduced to the community during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 4
Princes and princesses were introduced to the community during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 5
A princess that was introduced during Christmas By the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 6
Anna Burns plays holiday tunes at Clear Lake Arts Center during Christmas by the Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 7
People taking part in a photo opportunity with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, a fundraiser for Clear Lake High School dance team, during Christ…
Christmas by the Lake 8
Boedy Broers feeding the petting zoo animals at Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 9
Ryan Houck, in the Chicago Bears jacket, helping kids feed the petting zoo animals during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Christmas by the Lake 10
Estelle Nicholas feeding one of the petting zoo animals during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake on Saturday.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.