On Monday night, a gathering of North Iowa residents came together to "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during a Black History Month Celebration at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City.

The event was an opportunity to recognize through song, sermon and poetry the contributions of North Iowa's Black community and the trailblazers whose dauntless pursuit of their own dreams cleared a path for those to come.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream was front and center, with a dramatic reading of his "I Have a Dream" speech from the 1963 March on Washington presented by Erick Nganyange and Regan Banks. Banks is the first Black mayor of Manly. Nganyange hosts the Iowa Civil Rights History podcast.

The ceremony also featured a solo from Marilyn Brown and a rendition by Mason City High School student Mya McWilliams of Amanda Gorman's poem "The Hill We Climb" — made famous at President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

McWilliams plans to attend North Iowa Area Community College after graduating to focus on a career teaching English as a second language.

"I want to help. I want to make a difference, and I can," McWilliams said.

Honorees from the evening included librarians and sisters Madelyn and Esther Walls. While Madelyn Walls made Mason City and its public library her home for decades, her sister built a career on the East Coast, culminating in a position as associate director of libraries at the University of New York at Stony Brook. She oversaw a staff of 450 as well as the main library and five satellite locations.

Donte Todd, associate principal at Lincoln Elementary School, and Peterson Jean-Pierre, school board member, were recognized for their work as well. Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes noted in her presentation those honored "have touched hundreds, if not thousands of young lives."

Community, belonging and remembrance were the theme of the evening. At the ceremony's conclusion, attendees sang "We Shall Overcome" as they made their way downstairs to share a meal.

Next year's celebration is scheduled for January 15. If you would like to honor a Black North Iowan who has made a difference in our community please call the First Congregational UCC in Mason City at (641) 423-0105.