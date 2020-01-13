Republicans say Pat Grassley builds consensus. Democrats say they hope so

“My dad is the farmer,” Rep. Grassley said. “No one knows who my dad is and that’s the way he likes it. He’s the one that gives my grandpa and me the ability to do what we do.”

The two politicians spend more time talking about other things than politics. But that wasn’t always the case, said Sen. Grassley, who served as the Iowa House Appropriations Committee chairman before being elected to Congress.

He’s seen his grandson grow from a freshman legislator who “probably wouldn’t do anything without calling me up to ask me what I thought about this or that to a point where for the last five terms he probably doesn’t talk to me very much about the decisions he ought to make,” the senator said. “That’s all right, because I don’t have time to talk to him all the time.”

He and his wife, Barbara, are proud of Pat, the elder Grassley said last fall at a fundraiser where the speaker-select was roasted.

“I’m very proud of him because he did it all by himself,” he said about Pat being chosen to be speaker. “He didn’t ask me to help. Probably if he had asked me to help him his colleagues would have resented him and he wouldn’t have been successful. So we did it all on his own.”