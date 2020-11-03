Republicans lead North Iowa House races

With nearly two-thirds of the vote in, Republicans look to take four of the six contested Iowa Statehouse races in North Iowa.
In District 7, Republican Henry Stone beat Democrat Debra Jensen, of Forest City, by more than 20 points.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Terry Baxter of Gorwer, defeated challenger Democrat Glenn Kiss, of Forest City, in District 8.
Incumbent Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, a Republican, secured the Iowa House 51 seat against Democrat challenger Jane Podgorniakin by more than 40 points.
In District 52, incumbent Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, retained his seat against Republican Craig A. Clark, of Rockford.
Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, defeated Republican challenger Simon Thomas Abela, of Mason City, in Iowa House District 53.
Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield, was victorious in the three-person race to fill the House District 54 seat left vacant by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, of Clear Lake. Karen Koenig, D-Hampton; took second, and Bennett Smith, of Clear Lake, took third.
Election Day 1
Precinct volunteer Doug Erbe helps a voter check in from behind a plastic barrier at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday in Mason City. The barrier between volunteers and voters is one of the safety precautions implemented at polling places for Election Day.
Election Day 2
Voters cast their ballot at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday in Mason City.
Election Day 3
Precinct volunteers help voters check in at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday in Mason City.
Election Day 4
Abby Murray places her ballot in the ballot machine as volunteer Denney Howe watches at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday in Mason City.
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
Election Day 5
Voters cast their ballot at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Tuesday in Mason City.
Election Day 6
Precinct volunteer Doug Cambell helps a voter check in at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday in Mason City.
Election Day 7
The polling place at First Presbyterian Church in Mason City on Tuesday.
2020 curbside voting
Election officials Glenda Cooper and Jan Libbey assist a curbside voter outside Kanawha City Hall. Trulson said a few others have used the service to vote Tuesday.
garner polling place.jpg
Polling place outside the Garner Public Library.
Voter voices 2: North Iowa Election Day 2020
kanawha voting.jpg
Election Day voting takes place Tuesday in Kanawha.
Ashley Stewart, Globe Gazette
Election Day 2020 voter check-in
Voter voices: North Iowa election 2020 first-time voter interview
polling places.jpg
Polling places throughout Cerro Gordo have set up social distancing measures and poll workers are wearing PPE.
Voter voices 3: North Iowa Election Day 2020
north iowa election day 2020
"
Talked to Alfred 'Shorty' Miller as he was coming out of the courthouse to vote with a helper. Asked why he waited to vote in person instead of early, he said: 'You gotta vote.'"
polling place plastic curtain
Plastic dividers are a new addition to polling places this election.
polling place pens
Sanitized pens: a welcome addition to polling places during the 2020 general election.
Election 2020 poll watcher interview
cg dem.jpg
Cerro Gordo County Democrats headquarters on the morning of Election Day.
Voting at Osage Public Library.jpg
Sophia Bielecki, 19, graduated from Osage Community High School in 2019. Bielecki is a first-time voter. She did so with enthusiasm, as she believes this is a crucial election.
“I don’t know all the details of the judges. It’s mainly just the presidential. I’m Democratic, so I think getting Trump out of office would be beneficial. I think putting in my vote for Biden was beneficial.”
This year, she will have a say for the first time, though it may just be one vote.
cg gop.jpg
Cerro Gordo GOP headquarters on the morning of Election Day.
garner polling place 2.jpg
Voters in line at their polling location in Garner on Election Day 2020.
courthouse election day.jpg
Election Day morning: "Out at the Cerro Gordo Courthouse, wasn’t any kind of line yet. From start to finish, it took me 11 min to vote and I saw about 7 other people doing the same while I was there. In 2K16, CG went for Trump but had a long-run of voting Dem before that."
Trump flag near Cerro Gordo courthouse
"
Outside of the courthouse in Cerro Gordo County, there’s a truck posted up with a 'Trump: No More Bvllshxt' flag flying. A few weeks back, I wrote about the growing trend of more explicit pro and anti-Trump flags in the area."
Voter voices: North Iowa Election Day 2020
ashley voting selfie
"
All in all, it probably took me about 15 minutes to vote from start to finish."
election 2020 polling place
"
My polling place is hopping this morning in Britt. I was voter No. 195. My husband thought he was about voter No. 100 when he cast his ballot at 7:30."
Hancock County polling place
"Two hours ago the line for voting at the Britt Municipal Building was out the door. Polls are open for
#Election2020 until 9 p.m."
kanawha polling place.jpg
"Just before 10:30 a.m. 72 people had voted in Kanawha for # election2020 . Trulson, who's been an election official since 2012, said the polling place has been busier this year than 2016."
kanawha polling place 2.jpg
"Trulson said there were 12 people waiting outside Kanawha City Hall at 7 a.m. 'So people must be excited about this election.'"
Jamie Sledd OSAGE.jpg
Jamie Sledd, Director of Physical Therapy at Mitchell County Regional Health Center, waits until Election Day to vote. He does not rush to a decision. Sledd prefers to be more thoughtful.
“I like seeing any new information that might come out leading up to the actual Election Day to make sure I’m the most informed. I have a way I figure I’m leaning, but I don’t want to vote without having as much information as I can.
“It means a lot to vote. When I was younger I did not grasp the whole reality of it, how important it was, and now especially the way things have been over the past 12 years. To be able to have a say as a citizen of the U.S., to cast that ballot to at least know you did your part to help guide your country how you want your country to be.”
Max Drebenstedt, Joe Halverson Morgan Dostal.JPG
From left, Max Drebenstedt, Joe Halverson, and Morgan Dostal fulfilled their civic duty by voting at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City on Tuesday.
Rob Hillesland
Blake Christopher, Debbie Bartleson.JPG
Blake Christopher, Debbie Bartleson
Andrew Montgomery, Erica and Audwin Lawson Vote (2).JPG
Poll worker Teresa Nicholson of Scarville (right, behind glass barrier) assists Andrew Montgomery in voting at the Forest City Ward 4 Precinct on Tuesday morning at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Cerro Gordo voted sticker
At 1:05 p.m., I was the 191st person to cast their ballot in my precinct today in Mason City. Rachel, the volunteer working the ballot machine, said that they had many absentee ballots turned in.
highland polling place.jpg
"Got my last round of golf in for the season here at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City before I clock back in tonight. Highland Park is also a precinct, and there’s been a steady flow of people this afternoon. Hasn’t really been backed up, though."
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at
ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
