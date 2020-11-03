Republicans lead North Iowa House races

With nearly two-thirds of the vote in, Republicans look to take four of the six contested Iowa Statehouse races in North Iowa.

In District 7, Republican Henry Stone beat Democrat Debra Jensen, of Forest City, by more than 20 points.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Terry Baxter of Gorwer, defeated challenger Democrat Glenn Kiss, of Forest City, in District 8.

Incumbent Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, a Republican, secured the Iowa House 51 seat against Democrat challenger Jane Podgorniakin by more than 40 points.

In District 52, incumbent Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, retained his seat against Republican Craig A. Clark, of Rockford.

Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, defeated Republican challenger Simon Thomas Abela, of Mason City, in Iowa House District 53.

Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield, was victorious in the three-person race to fill the House District 54 seat left vacant by House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, of Clear Lake. Karen Koenig, D-Hampton; took second, and Bennett Smith, of Clear Lake, took third.

See the Iowa Statehouse results from North Iowa below:

North Iowa Statehouse election results District 7

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.