Lindsey James believes efforts to market and promote Mason City and Clear Lake are paying big dividends.
Tourism numbers for 2018 released by the Iowa Tourism Office validate James' notion and show continued growth in tourism-related expenditures – totaling $214.46 million (an increase of 6.28 percent over 2017) – in Cerro Gordo County.
"The numbers show tourism remains strong in the county and that Mason City and Clear Lake have unique offerings that draw people here," said James, executive director of Visit Mason City.
“We are thrilled to see the consistent year over year increase in local economic impact from tourism," she continued. "These numbers validate our ongoing efforts to market and promote Mason City and Clear Lake as a multi-day tourism destination.”
That's a big win for area businesses that are the beneficiary of people stopping in the county to stay, play and dine.
The annual study, compiled by the U.S. Travel Association, shows travel-generated tax receipts in Cerro Gordo County at a record $3.68 million. Tourism in Iowa also supports more than 1,570 people in Cerro Gordo County.
Serving as the tourism sales force for Cerro Gordo County, James said Visit Mason City and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce collaborate to promote local attractions, businesses, and experiences that make the area a desirable destination for event planners and leisure travelers.
“We have worked very hard to establish our area as a top visitor destination and are excited to join forces to further promote North Iowa’s new hotels and many community amenity projects that are coming in 2020,” said Libbey Hohn, tourism director for the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, in a release.
Statewide impact from visitor spending reached $9 billion, a 5.8 percent increase over 2017 and the largest increase in five years. Tourism in Iowa employs more than 70,200 people and generates more than $517 million in state tax receipts.
All sectors in Iowa increased significantly from 2017 to 2018: lodging (11.9 percent), retail trade (7.1 percent), food service (21.2 Percent), entertainment and recreation (10.0 percent), public transportation (11.5 percent), and auto transportation (38.3 percent).
James points to the Historic Park Inn, Music Man Square and the North Iowa Event Center, among others, as draws to Mason City. The Surf Ballroom and businesses and events tied to the lake also draw thousands of visitors to Clear Lake each year.
She also said that the North Iowa Events Center has attracted numerous horse shows, equestrian events and agriculture-related events that draw people to Mason City to stay in the area's hotels, dine in the numerous restaurants and to shop in area businesses.
"These are new dollars coming into our community," James said.
Included in the the 2018 numbers was the Pyrotechnics Guild International convention, which drew hundreds of people to the North Iowa Events Center. Tourism officials estimated that the convention had an economic impact of more than $1 million on Mason City.
Since its founding in 1969, the PGI has been dedicated to helping people do whatever they love and want to do in fireworks, legally and safely. The PGI holds a week-long event held in early August. Before hosting in 2018, Mason City last held the event in 2014.
"We won't have PGI in our 2019 numbers, so it's hard to see if we'll have a big increase, but we do expect the numbers to increase next year regardless," James said. "It's been a good season and we know people continue to be interested in visiting Mason City, Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County."
James said she and other tourism officials look for new and different things to bring folks into Mason City, but they have the challenge of not having a large convention center in which to host larger events.
That could soon change, though, as both Mason City and Clear Lake are considering building hotels and convention centers.
Mason City’s long-gestating hotel development deal, a part of the larger River City Renaissance plan, would put a hotel with at least 95 rooms downtown by 2023 at the absolute latest.
However, City Administrator Aaron Burnett has said that an ambitious goal is to start construction before winter and be finished within 18 months following the start of construction.
In total, the hotel project will cost about $24 million with financing through a public-private partnership. Gatehouse (developer) will fund approximately $17 million through a mix of various financing sources including investors and bank debt, which includes the cost of improvements to The Music Man Square property. The city’s funding would be through Tax Increment Financing, Reinvestment District Funding, and Hotel Motel tax collections.
Just nine miles away, the city of Clear Lake is working with WillowStream LLC, a developer interested in building a hotel, event center and restaurant on 5.8 acres in the Courtway Park Development Subdivision east of Interstate 35.
The project is estimated to cost more than $14 million.
A future development agreement would minimally include the constructing, furnishing and equipping of a 70-room mid-scale brand hotel, a 9,000-square-foot conference/meeting/event center that’d accommodate about 600 people, and a 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot restaurant. It’d employ no less than 25 full-time equivalent jobs, according to a letter of intent approved in early August.
"We support what is going on downtown and in Clear Lake right now," James said. "I'm excited for the opportunities that would come from having major convention centers.
"Our location is very convenient and we've heard from event organizers that there is good attendance and it is affordable. Having major events and convention centers will only make Cerro Gordo County more marketable."
