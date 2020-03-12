Rep. Steve King, J.D. Scholten have both filed for election in Iowa's Fourth District

Late Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) filed papers with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office to make him the sixth and final entrant into the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

The announcement came on the same day that the field's lone Democratic candidate, J.D. Scholten, filed his papers to run again for a seat he lost in 2018 by three percentage points.

In a news release about the filing, King touted his advancement of anti-abortion measures, Second Amendment protections and a full embrace of President Donald Trump's agenda as reasons why residents of the 4th District should consider giving him a 10th term in office.

"The grassroots voters of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are firmly behind President Trump’s agenda and they understand that no one inside or outside of Congress has been a stronger ally for President Trump than me,” King said in the release. "4th District voters know there is no one closer to the President than me when it comes to defunding sanctuary cities or building a wall on the border with Mexico."