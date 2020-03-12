You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Steve King, J.D. Scholten have both filed for election in Iowa's Fourth District
Rep. Steve King, J.D. Scholten have both filed for election in Iowa's Fourth District

King-Scholten

U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, and Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) filed papers with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office to make him the sixth and final entrant into the race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District. 

The announcement came on the same day that the field's lone Democratic candidate, J.D. Scholten, filed his papers to run again for a seat he lost in 2018 by three percentage points.

In a news release about the filing, King touted his advancement of anti-abortion measures, Second Amendment protections and a full embrace of President Donald Trump's agenda as reasons why residents of the 4th District should consider giving him a 10th term in office. 

"The grassroots voters of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District are firmly behind President Trump’s agenda and they understand that no one inside or outside of Congress has been a stronger ally for President Trump than me,” King said in the release. "4th District voters know there is no one closer to the President than me when it comes to defunding sanctuary cities or building a wall on the border with Mexico."

When Scholten filed his paperwork, the lawyer and former pitcher called it "night and day" from where things were two years ago when he was one of three Democrats vying for the chance to take on King.

Now it's just him in his primary, waiting to see who will emerge from a five-person race that includes: King, Randy Feenstra, a state senator from Hull; Jeremy Taylor, a former legislator and county supervisor from Sioux City; health care official Bret Richards, of Irwin; and businessman Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park. In 2019, Scholten raised $750,957 — which is the most of anyone in the race (Feenstra had the most of any Republican candidate with $721,000, while King took in $32,010). 

Most recently, Scholten has talked about the need for improvements to the U.S. healthcare system by pointing to a possible $500-1000 price tag for a coronavirus test and the high costs of extended stays for treatment. 

"It's not surprising that 2/3 of American bankruptcies cite medical issues as a leading factor," Scholten said in a tweet. 

Richards was the first of the candidates to file, and his nomination papers had 5,222 signatures. 

Primary election day in Iowa is set for June 2. 

