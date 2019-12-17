Iowa District 3 Rep. Cindy Axne announced her support for the articles of impeachment Tuesday.
"I came to Congress to work for middle class Iowans — getting people better health care and better-paying jobs while making the Federal government more accountable," she said in a press release.
Axne continued, "When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect the Constitution and our democracy. After carefully reviewing the evidence presented from the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, it’s clear the President abused his power by using $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal, political gain and obstructed justice by ordering his administration to refuse to testify or provide subpoenaed documents."
As impeachment continues, Axne said in her press release she'd continue her work on additional objectives.
Axne concluded, "While the impeachment process continues, I will continue my work to lower health care and drug costs, increase access to job training programs and help our neighbors affected by natural disasters."
District 1 Rep. Abby Finkenauer also announced her support of the impeachment articles Tuesday.
The House is set to vote on the articles Wednesday.
