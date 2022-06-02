Registration open for Charles City's Charley Western Firecracker 5

On your mark. Get set. Register.

Charles City Chamber of Commerce announced that registration for the 2022 Charley Western Firecracker 5 is now open.

The 5k and five-mile race is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Monday, July 4, and is organized by Main Street Charles City.

Both races will begin at 7:30 a.m. near Comet Field and the Charles City High School. The registration table will open at 6:30 a.m. near the Comet Field Concession Stand.

Registration fees are $30 for ages 19 and up and $25 for ages 18 and under by the early bird deadline of June 24. Otherwise will be $35 and $30 respectively after that up to the race day, says a press release.

A team of five people can sign up for the discounted rate of $135 if they register on or before June 24.

In addition to medals awarded for the overall winners in each of the 12 different age categories for both men and women, awards will be given to outfits. Participants can earn awards in the special categories "Best Outfit" and "Best Team Outfits." Also part of the celebration, there will be drawings for special gift baskets for each race.

Proceeds from this event go toward maintenance and improvements to the community recreational trail.

Registration forms are available at the Community Development Office at 401 North Main St., by emailing info@charlescitychamber.com, or by going online to: runsignup.com/Race/IA/CharlesCity/CharleyWesternFirecracker5.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

