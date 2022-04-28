Recycling unites Central Springs Family Night

Family, education, and recycling is what brought people to Central Springs Elementary School on Wednesday night.

37 preschool students and their families gathered for Family Night at the Nora Springs campus, which was focused on the theme of reduce, reuse, and recycle. The theme was based off the learning the students have been doing throughout the month of April.

This was the second Family Night that preschool teacher Barb Shafer and paraprofessionals have helped organize this year. COVID-19 put a pause on Family Night and this year it has been able to return.

Shafer shared to families the book that has inspired the eco-friendly lessons, "One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambila" by Miranda Paul and Elizabeth Zunon. It is a true story of an African woman who began a movement to recycle plastic bags polluting her community. She eventually found a way to reuse the bags and transformed the town.

Families enjoyed a feast of deli sandwiches and other goods while listening to the story. After eating, families broke into groups to work on a recycling art project: turning plastic containers into plastic bag holders.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

