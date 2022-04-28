 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recycling unites Central Springs Family Night

Family, education, and recycling is what brought people to Central Springs Elementary School on Wednesday night.

37 preschool students and their families gathered for Family Night at the Nora Springs campus, which was focused on the theme of reduce, reuse, and recycle. The theme was based off the learning the students have been doing throughout the month of April.

This was the second Family Night that preschool teacher Barb Shafer and paraprofessionals have helped organize this year. COVID-19 put a pause on Family Night and this year it has been able to return.

Shafer shared to families the book that has inspired the eco-friendly lessons, "One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambila" by Miranda Paul and Elizabeth Zunon. It is a true story of an African woman who began a movement to recycle plastic bags polluting her community. She eventually found a way to reuse the bags and transformed the town. 

Families enjoyed a feast of deli sandwiches and other goods while listening to the story. After eating, families broke into groups to work on a recycling art project: turning plastic containers into plastic bag holders. 

CS Family Night 2

The photo area, made by preschool teacher Barb Shafer and paraprofessionals, for families to use.
CS Family Night 3

Central Springs preschool teacher Barb Shafer showing families how to do a craft activity on Wednesday.
CS Family Night 4

Paraprofessional Jenna Stoltenberg (grey shirt) managing an activity room during Central Springs' Family Night.
CS Family Night 5

Preschool student Charlie Freeman selecting paper to decorate his plastic bag container during Central Springs' Family Night.
CS Family Night 6

Preschool teacher Barb Shafer and her students feeding the classroom butterflies.
CS Family Night 7

Central Springs preschool student Natalie Thorson decorating her plastic bag container during Family Night.
CS Family Night 8

Preschool student Natalie Thorson receiving a little bit help with her art project during Central Springs' Family Night on Wednesday.
CS Family Night 9

Preschool students Mara Younger and Olin Mann having fun with stickers during Central Springs' Family Night on Wednesday.
CS Family Night 10

Siblings Parker Rahe (blue shirt) and Emelia Rahe (dress) working on their plastic bag container with family members on Wednesday night.
CS Family Night 11

Central Springs preschool student Scarlett Letscher putting decorations on her plastic bag container at Family Night on Wednesday.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

