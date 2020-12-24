Realtor's small fundraiser turns into moving van full of gifts for area care centers

Christmas and the holiday season is meant for giving, receiving and spending time with the ones you love. However, not everyone gets to do those three things.
Even in normal circumstances, some folks at nursing homes and care centers don’t get to see their families very often. This Christmas season, restrictions and precautions due to COVID-19 make the holidays even tougher.
Cassidy Harris, a realtor in Mason City, saw an opportunity to make the holiday season a little brighter for the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center and the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center by donating gifts.
“What better way to give back than something like this? Most of them haven’t had any visitors or anything since March,” Harris said. “Family members and stuff aren’t thinking about bringing in things and I don’t know if they are able to or not. What better thing to do?”
Harris started out by posting on her Facebook asking friends and family to consider donating gifts or monetary donations for the IOOF Home in Mason City. IOOF has 72 beds, and Harris wanted to make sure she had gifts for all of them.
She reached out to Michael Davis, the administrator at IOOF who she used to work with as a CNA, to see what types of gifts to buy.
“I thought, 'Wow,' first of all,” Davis said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic and for her to put other people before herself was pretty amazing. For her to sit back and think, ‘I wonder what those residents in the nursing home are feeling like?’ That’s pretty amazing.”
After Davis put Harris in contact with the activities coordinator, she ended up buying 72 stockings and filled them with shampoos, body washes, lotions and anything considered an essential item.
“Then it just took off. It was insane,” Harris said. “In monetary donations I had about $700 or $800 donated. Then there was a ton of people that ended up donating items as well.”
Some of the items donated included word search puzzles, Sudoku puzzles and crosswords. Other items donated were picture frames, DVDs, throw blankets, gripper socks and playing cards.
Outside of the abundance of donated items, Harris had to figure out what she would do with the leftover monetary donations. She already had way too much to give to IOOF alone. She decided to give to Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center as well.
Each resident at both IOOF and Heritage will receive a gift basket or stocking and a present. The staff at IOOF will receive gift baskets, and the staff at Heritage will receive a Domino's gift card to buy the entire staff pizzas.
“You think of healthcare workers that are working during the pandemic too,” Harris said. “They’re likely working short-staffed with people out stick and stuff, it’s just so heartbreaking.”
For much of the past month, Harris' house was filled with Christmas gifts. She had friends and family come over to help sort through all the items and prepare the gifts.
“I ended up filling up the back of a moving van, because I had so much stuff that I knew it was going to take probably three car-fulls, if not more,” Harris said. “It was just easiest to use a moving van and fill up the back of that.”
She took the moving van filled with gifts and delivered them on Monday. When Harris pulled up, Davis’ jaw dropped.
“I knew that she had gifts, but I did not know it was to that magnitude,” Davis said. “I had no idea that the community would rally together like that and make Christmas special to our residents here.”
Davis says IOOF plans on giving the gifts to the residents on Christmas morning.
“I think we’ll see a lot of joy,” Davis said. “I anticipate that we might have some tears as well. Only because it’s been a hard year for our residents and staff. Just to have this light on Christmas day thanks to Cassidy and the community. It’s just really special.”
Gunnar's most memorable stories from 2020
The end of November marks the end of my first six months here in Mason City working for the Globe Gazette. With the craziness of the pandemic, it's been a bit of a whirlwind start to my time here.
As a reporter, I split my time between education and sports. I've grown up with a love for sports and a passion for telling stories, so the sports side of my job has come naturally since I arrived in June.
I've had to learn on the fly about education, and it seems like every board of education meeting I attend, I hear of something that I've never given thought to before. However, with the help of my editors and peers in the newsroom, I've grown into that side of my role and I've enjoyed it along the way.
Just six months in, I learn something new almost every day. It's been an unusual start to the journey, with plenty of highs and lows. But I'm passionate about bringing the best coverage I can to this community. North Iowa deserves good journalism, and I hope I have delivered that during the start of my career. I hope I can continue to do that moving forward.
In the meantime, here's a look at some of my favorite stories from half-a-year of work.
