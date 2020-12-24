Realtor's small fundraiser turns into moving van full of gifts for area care centers

Christmas and the holiday season is meant for giving, receiving and spending time with the ones you love. However, not everyone gets to do those three things.

Even in normal circumstances, some folks at nursing homes and care centers don’t get to see their families very often. This Christmas season, restrictions and precautions due to COVID-19 make the holidays even tougher.

Cassidy Harris, a realtor in Mason City, saw an opportunity to make the holiday season a little brighter for the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center and the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center by donating gifts.

“What better way to give back than something like this? Most of them haven’t had any visitors or anything since March,” Harris said. “Family members and stuff aren’t thinking about bringing in things and I don’t know if they are able to or not. What better thing to do?”

Harris started out by posting on her Facebook asking friends and family to consider donating gifts or monetary donations for the IOOF Home in Mason City. IOOF has 72 beds, and Harris wanted to make sure she had gifts for all of them.

She reached out to Michael Davis, the administrator at IOOF who she used to work with as a CNA, to see what types of gifts to buy.