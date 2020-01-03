Real Estate Extra: Ventura lakeside property has beautiful vistas, plenty of space

Looking out at beautiful lake vistas form your deck with unobstructed views isn't something most people get to enjoy every day.
But it could be you.
If lakeside living with tranquil views of Clear Lake is what you desire, look no further than the property listed by the McQuaid Agency at 2603 E. Lake St. in Ventura.
"It's really a panoramic view here," said owner/broker Julie McQuaid, who noted that a long dock out into Clear Lake is included. "And the view is unobstructed because you own the 70-foot wide lot, so nothing can be built there without your blessing."
This spacious lake home has an open floor plan and is move-in ready, with all of the amenities that make it ready for family and/or entertaining.
When you walk up onto the front wrap-around deck and through the front door, you are greeted by a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a large gas fireplace to your left, with a full bank of windows that give you great lake views.
Just off the living/dining room is a large kitchen with new quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, and a large pantry. Just steps away is a laundry room, which includes a washer and dryer, sink and cupboards.
Also for your convenience, when you walk in the house from the two-stall attached garage, you have two closets close by to hang coats and store boots and shoes.
The 3,600-square-foot home listed at $659,000 has three bedrooms with a fourth bedroom option that is presently being used as a den, complete with built-in shelves along one full wall.
The bedrooms are spacious with two full-length closets in each, offering plenty of storage space.
The main level bedroom suite is huge with a try ceiling and offers a walk-in closet, attached full bathroom and a deck leading out to a large backyard with a walking trail just beyond the property.
The lower level offers a very large living room with built-in cabinets along one wall and plenty of room for dining table to host a large family gathering. The space also has a two-zone heated floor set-up, and the living area has daylight windows for extreme comfort.
The downstairs bedrooms also have two full-length closets in each that offer lots of storage space and daylight windows.
In addition, there is a full bath and a large utility room that offers plenty of storage space.
Outside, the large wrap-around deck not only affords you great views of the lake year round, it also means you can walk right outside your front door to see annual Clear Lake events like the Classic Car Cruise in August, the Bicycles, Blues & BBQ ride around the lake, and fireworks over Clear Lake on the Fourth of July.
McQuaid said there is always something to see and enjoy during the four seasons from this property.
"Everything is focused on the magnificent lake view," McQuaid said. "What's ideal about this house is it is perfect for entertaining.
"This property is ideal for empty-nesters with grandchildren because you can live on the main level and extended family can stay in the lower level."