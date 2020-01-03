Real Estate Extra: Ventura lakeside property has beautiful vistas, plenty of space

Looking out at beautiful lake vistas form your deck with unobstructed views isn't something most people get to enjoy every day.

But it could be you.

If lakeside living with tranquil views of Clear Lake is what you desire, look no further than the property listed by the McQuaid Agency at 2603 E. Lake St. in Ventura.

"It's really a panoramic view here," said owner/broker Julie McQuaid, who noted that a long dock out into Clear Lake is included. "And the view is unobstructed because you own the 70-foot wide lot, so nothing can be built there without your blessing."

This spacious lake home has an open floor plan and is move-in ready, with all of the amenities that make it ready for family and/or entertaining.

When you walk up onto the front wrap-around deck and through the front door, you are greeted by a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a large gas fireplace to your left, with a full bank of windows that give you great lake views.

Just off the living/dining room is a large kitchen with new quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, and a large pantry. Just steps away is a laundry room, which includes a washer and dryer, sink and cupboards.