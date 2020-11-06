Real Estate Extra: Pebble Creek neighborhood home has all the amenities

When you walk down the stairs from the entryway leading to the lower level, you are struck by how spacious the family room is and how many other large rooms there are.

The family room has a craftsman style feel with a mission style theme, complete with a daylight window that brightens up the room. At the bottom of the stairs, a floor-to-ceiling stone wall with stone shelves is a perfect place to showcase family treasures and heirlooms.

Off of the family room is another large space that could be used as a play room or recreation room. This room features one wall that has four California-style closets for plenty of storage.

If it is storage space you need, the 2,200-square-foot lower level offers plenty. There are two additional rooms that can serve as storage areas in addition to the wall-to-wall closets in the rec room.

The lower level bathroom is nice, but just past the shower is an amenity that is sure to make the new owner happy: a large six-person sauna.

Vaith said this is the first time the Pebble Creek neighborhood home built in 2000 has been on the market, and that it is worth looking at for all of its amenities and extra features.