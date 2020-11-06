Real Estate Extra: Pebble Creek neighborhood home has all the amenities

Stylish yet not too overbearing. Large yet cozy. Majestic yet not too showy.
This is how Jim Vaith, broker/owner of River City Iowa Realty, describes the five bedroom, three bath Prairie School-style house he has listed for sale at 80 Pebble Creek Dr., in Mason City.
"It truly is a grand home," Vaith said during a recent tour of the house. "It's very stylish without being over the top."
The spacious custom-designed, custom-built home has many amenities you would find in a property listed for more than the going price of $419,900, said Vaith, including custom-built wood shelving by Wunderlich Woodworking throughout, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, and arts and crafts-style light fixtures throughout.
When you walk in the front door, you know you have entered a luxurious home as you are greeted by high ceilings in a grand entryway with cherry laminate flooring that leads into 4,612 square feet of open and warm space.
A few steps in and to the left, the house opens into a large "great room" that can serve as a living room/dining room combination with a great view into the backyard through the wide four-pane window.
The yard is immaculately landscaped and backs up to a prairie restoration project undertaken by the current owner and nearby neighbors.
In that spacious living space is a large gas fireplace with a floor-to-ceiling stone facade that is sure to be a conversation starter for any gathering.
The room also features a unique angled trey ceiling and the arts and craft-style lighting seen throughout.
The kitchen is very functional with a lot of counter space and an eat-in peninsula topped with a granite counter top. The kitchen also features plenty of custom-built cabinetry with pull-out shelving for convenience.
Finally, a door just off the kitchen leads to a large wrap-around deck that encompasses one side and nearly the entire back of the house.
To the right of the entryway is the "exceptional" master suite with a large California-style walk-in closet and the same angled trey ceiling found in the great room. A door off of the bedroom gives easy access to the large wrap-around deck.
The attached master bath comes complete with marble flooring and has a separate walk-in shower and jet tub, along with his and hers sinks and plenty of custom vanity space.
The second bedroom is spacious and has the same large California-style closets found throughout the house. At the end of the hallway that attaches the two bedrooms is a large cedar closet.
A large laundry room complete with sink enhances the main level space.
When you walk down the stairs from the entryway leading to the lower level, you are struck by how spacious the family room is and how many other large rooms there are.
The family room has a craftsman style feel with a mission style theme, complete with a daylight window that brightens up the room. At the bottom of the stairs, a floor-to-ceiling stone wall with stone shelves is a perfect place to showcase family treasures and heirlooms.
Off of the family room is another large space that could be used as a play room or recreation room. This room features one wall that has four California-style closets for plenty of storage.
If it is storage space you need, the 2,200-square-foot lower level offers plenty. There are two additional rooms that can serve as storage areas in addition to the wall-to-wall closets in the rec room.
The lower level bathroom is nice, but just past the shower is an amenity that is sure to make the new owner happy: a large six-person sauna.
Vaith said this is the first time the Pebble Creek neighborhood home built in 2000 has been on the market, and that it is worth looking at for all of its amenities and extra features.
"This is a very distinctive ranch style home that offers so many extras," he said. "The price is right for a home with so much to offer."
A three-stall heated garage with an extra shop area, as well as a lower level stone patio and artistic landscaping, round out this property Vaith said is perfect for families and/or professionals.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
