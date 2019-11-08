If you are looking for a backyard paradise where you can entertain all summer long, look no further than the property at 1709 Hillcrest Dr. in Mason City.
Complete with a sizable fenced in yard for privacy, large circled patio that stretches nearly the length of the house and a built-in gas grill, big parties could be an every weekend thing at this home in the quiet neighborhood on the west side.
"What a great outdoor paradise," said listing agent Lola Vaith with Century 21 Preferred in Mason City. "You could host parties all summer long in this beautiful backyard and have all the privacy you want."
Vaith said the move-in ready home has newer energy-efficient windows – including a large sit-in bay window in the living room – and the "bright and sunny" kitchen has recently been updated with newer cabinets, granite counter tops and ceramic tile.
"There is an island between the kitchen and the living room that would allow you to entertain and cook at the same time," she said.
The patio is accessible from the kitchen, with the built-in gas grill just steps outside the door, making grilling and cooking at the same time very easy.
Also in the yard is a swing set and slide, as well as a storage shed for extra lawn equipment or storage.
The main floor also features an updated full bathroom and two sizable bedrooms, as well as a spacious living room where you can sit and look out through the large bay window into the front yard.
The lower level also offers a great space for the family to gather. There is a large carpeted family room and an additional bedroom and partial bathroom. Both the main level and lower level bathrooms have been updated, according to Vaith.
"This is a wonderful home that's ready to move into," Vaith said. "The seller dropped the list price $10,000 and is motivated to sell. It's a very good value."
