When you walk into the property at 310 Woodbine Rd. in Mason City, the first thing you notice is how much space there is.
Your eye is immediately drawn to the doubled-sided brick fireplace that divides a mammoth living space into two smaller – but still large – rooms with big arched windows on both ends and vaulted ceilings perfectly complementing the space.
And then you notice that everything is brand new.
From the carpeting to the lighting, the trim in every room to the doors, and the new cabinets to the appliances in the kitchen, everything has been updated in this 4,236-square-foot home.
“There is definitely a lot of living space for a big family,” said owner and listing agent Tim Latham of Hildebrand Real Estate. “The big arch windows and vaulted ceilings really set the living space off and the space flows so nice.”
Latham even joked that the first floor could have two sizable living rooms.
“One person who I showed the house to said that the double-sided fireplace is the perfect midpoint to his and hers living spaces,” he said.
After passing through the living area and large dining area, a perfectly appointed kitchen awaits, with new cabinets, granite counter tops, flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Latham said the house that sits on a corner lot in the quiet Asbury neighborhood that is close to schools is perfect for a big family, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main level, and another bedroom and bath in the lower level.
The master bedroom has two large closets, one with double doors, and the adjoining bathroom has a large walk-in shower and has a double sink setup and plenty of counter space.
“The house is very open with the majority of the bedrooms upstairs,” Latham said. “There is just a lot of space to mingle, and even the biggest of families won’t be on top of each other.”
More space greets you when you walk down the stairs to the finished lower level.
With two large family rooms, a good-sized bedroom with a double-door large closet and full bathroom, kids could definitely have their own space.
There also are a couple of large rooms downstairs that Latham said are perfect for storage. "A lot of storage," he said.
And speaking of space, the two-stall garage is over sized, and because the house sits on a corner lot, the side yard is deceiving, and is plenty large enough for families to spread out and enjoy.
Also new are the furnace, central air conditioner, and water heater.
"We totally re-did this house and it is updated with quality materials," Latham said. "It's a nice ranch with four bedrooms on the main floor and lots of space in the lower level. It is a great house for a large family."
