Real Estate Extra: Hunters Ridge Drive townhome is one-of-a-kind

Anywhere you look, the views inside and out at 2022 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Mason City are stunning.

Venture into the back of this elegant, spacious townhome and you are greeted by all of nature’s glory, including a view of Sunset Lake, off of the large brick patio with an open fire pit and beautiful landscaping.

Access to the patio that invites many nights of entertaining is from a relaxing four-season room that can be used as a sitting room, an office, a workout room, or anything else you can think of.

Entering the front of the townhome and throughout, the views are just as fantastic inside as they are outdoors as you are greeted with an inviting open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms of this 3,550-square-foot, 1 ½-story townhome.

In the spacious living room is a gorgeous fireplace with built-in floor-to-ceiling shelves on each side for all to enjoy. The spacious room is accentuated by its vaulted ceiling, an overlook from the second level, French doors and three large windows that let in an abundance of natural light.

The crème de la crème of the main floor speaks to those aspiring chefs. A well-appointed, large kitchen that measures 22x12 and includes beautiful custom cabinetry, an island with its own sink, and ample counter space.