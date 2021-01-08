Real Estate Extra: Hunters Ridge Drive townhome is one-of-a-kind

Anywhere you look, the views inside and out at 2022 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Mason City are stunning.
Venture into the back of this elegant, spacious townhome and you are greeted by all of nature’s glory, including a view of Sunset Lake, off of the large brick patio with an open fire pit and beautiful landscaping.
Access to the patio that invites many nights of entertaining is from a relaxing four-season room that can be used as a sitting room, an office, a workout room, or anything else you can think of.
Entering the front of the townhome and throughout, the views are just as fantastic inside as they are outdoors as you are greeted with an inviting open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms of this 3,550-square-foot, 1 ½-story townhome.
In the spacious living room is a gorgeous fireplace with built-in floor-to-ceiling shelves on each side for all to enjoy. The spacious room is accentuated by its vaulted ceiling, an overlook from the second level, French doors and three large windows that let in an abundance of natural light.
The crème de la crème of the main floor speaks to those aspiring chefs. A well-appointed, large kitchen that measures 22x12 and includes beautiful custom cabinetry, an island with its own sink, and ample counter space.
With first class stainless steel appliances, including an oversize refrigerator – as well as a cutout between the kitchen and the dining room – this kitchen perfect for those who want to entertain. Plus, there is an eat-in area with plenty of natural light for those who want to enjoy a relaxing meal.
Rounding out the main level is a spacious bedroom with an adjoining bathroom and ample closet space, a den with custom built-in bookshelves, a laundry room with a built-in sink and plenty of counter space for folding clothes.
Walk upstairs and you are greeted by a master suite with all of the accouterments, including a stone fireplace for warm, cozy evenings at home, a spa-like bathroom with a Jacuzzi bathtub for two, a steam shower, a two-sink vanity, and a spacious walk-in closet.
The townhome also includes an attached three-car garage and a driveway that can accommodate even more cars. There also is and additional single garage on the property for equipment storage.
Dodie Wilkins, owner/broker with CENTURY 21 Preferred in Mason City can’t say enough good things about this townhome on Hunters Ridge Drive.
“This luxury one-of-a-kind townhome is impeccable,” she said. “Move in and enjoy the relaxed lifestyle the buyer may be dreaming of. Do not miss out on this beautiful home with all of the extras. You will enjoy the changing seasons on your patio overlooking the gorgeous lake views.”
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.