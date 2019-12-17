{{featured_button_text}}
Early this week, the House published a 658-report prior to its vote on the impeachment articles.

The two articles against President Trump are abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

The report explains the charges, outlines evidence and includes dissenting views.

A vote is scheduled in the House for Wednesday, but depending on how much time members speak on the floor, it's possible the final vote will be moved to Thursday.

To access the report for yourself, visit https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/CRPT-116hrpt346.pdf.

