Ranked showdown: St. Ansgar plays MFL-Mar-Mac for trip to UNI-Dome

The St. Ansgar football team has made things look easy up to this point in the playoffs.

The Saints, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A poll, rolled through West Fork, 56-14, in the second round of the playoffs and beat up on No. 9 South Winneshiek last Friday.

Now, the only thing standing in the way of St. Ansgar's second consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome is the No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac Bulldogs.

MFL-Mar-Mac will come into Friday's matchup at St. Ansgar with a 9-1 record and three straight playoff wins. Like the Saints, the Bulldogs boast a talented rushing attack, led by juniors Cullen McShane and Gabe McGeough. Both have over 1,000 yards rushing and have combined for 29 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' lone blemish was one-point loss to No. 8 Wapsie Valley earlier in the season. Wapsie Valley will play at No. 3 Iowa City Regina on Friday.

“I think anybody who’s still playing right now is obviously a quality team,” St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said last Friday night. “We’re going to do everything we can to go 1-0 next week.”

On the other hand, the Saints haven't lost a game this season. St. Ansgar is led by a talented group of runners and big, physical blockers at the line of scrimmage.

Senior running back Ryan Cole has been the primary workhorse for the Saints this season. Cole has rushed for 1,659 yards and 21 touchdowns on 199 carries. He sits a mere 121 yards away from breaking the all-time career rushing record held by Jack Sievert.

He would be the first to tell you that he hasn't done it alone, though. Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have combined for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Defense might be the key to a victory in this contest. Both teams hold powerful rushing attacks, but limiting the damage will be imperative for both.

The Saints take on MFL-Mar-Mac at 7 p.m. on Friday in St. Ansgar.