Ralph Wandrey's wartime heroics live on

"Then I caught a ride back into camp," he said in the article. "Well, Dick was sitting at the table in the mess eating, and I walked in and I saw the color just drain out of his face when he looked up. He said, 'Wandrey! What the heck are you doing here?' I said, "I came here to eat. What do you think?' He said 'We saw you crash and burn at the end of the strip.' I said, 'Well, I hate to disappoint you, but here I am and I'm hungry.' And he said, 'Well, I suppose you want your jacket back, then.' I looked and here was 'R.H. Wandrey' on the jacket there. They had already divided up all my clothes!"