RAGBRAI newbie Derik Broshar expands horizons even further

Adventure doesn't always have to take place away from home.

For Derik Broshar, an avid traveler and enjoyer of history and culture, RAGBRAI presents a new challenge that he can do right here in north Iowa.

Originally from Clear Lake, Broshar grew up in Kanawha before moving back while he attended NIACC. After living in Iowa City for a period of time while attending the University of Iowa, Broshar moved back to Clear Lake once more, where he spent time working various jobs before backpacking around the world for four years.

The last couple of years he's been building that nest egg back up to go see the wonders of the world again, and while that nest egg was being built Broshar decided to do something he'd contemplated for years.

“It had been on my list for a while," Broshar said. "You grow up in Iowa and you’re like, RAGBRAI at some time in my life. I’d just push it to the back because when you travel you’re always thinking about the external stuff. Other countries, other states. I can always do my own backyard stuff.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shutting down travel and social events, that "backyard stuff" became more and more attractive.

Buying a bike to combat the feeling of isolation, Broshar didn't use it much in 2021 due to a busy work schedule.

Then, as things started to gradually open up more and more, a new challenge was needed.

In late 2021, Broshar decided that this would be the year to take the plunge and participate in RAGBRAI. Visiting 54 different countries over the course of his travels, a yearly event that happens right at home provided the newest opportunity for adventure.

“Iowa’s not known as a tourist state," he said. "Flyover state, as some people call it. But it’s kind of up and coming in that, and RAGBRAI puts us on the map every year. I see it as an adventure that helps me meet people from Iowa and all over the world.”

During the winter, Broshar put in work in the gym. Riding anywhere from 15 to 20 miles per workout at the fitness center, preparation was officially underway.

Experiencing a couple days of what Broshar described as "trick weather" in April, where the sun was out early in the day before the weather got windy and cold later on, he got his first lake laps of the year in.

Using Reddit forums and the RAGBRAI Facebook page to see how other people have prepared in the past, it was tough getting acclimated.

But by late June, he was riding 54 miles in the wind. That included three times around the lake and going up and down some streets on the way back home.

“I think now I’m fit enough that, my 50 miles in the wind wasn’t easy, but by the end of it I still was able to go out with friends and do different things," Broshar said. "If I would’ve done that in March, April, May, it would’ve been day over.”

What's unique about Broshar is that, while for most people the completion of RAGBRAI is the end goal and what all that preparation is for, he is also using the challenge as a way to get in shape for certain bucket list travel items.

In August he plans to do the Camino de Santiago, which is a month-long daily trek across northern Spain. Some other time in the future, he also hopes to make the Mt. Everest base camp trip, which is comprised of 18 days at high altitude.

In the past, Broshar has done similar treks where he wasn't physically prepared. Referencing a two-day trip up a mountain in Indonesia, he said his legs turned to Jell-O and he could hardly get in and out of the shower.

When he traveled to another island shortly after, the boat ledge was just about a foot off the ground. When he stepped off of it, Broshar fell to the ground with all of his bags and belongings.

“I learned my lesson that I’m not just fit all the time," he said. "You kind of feel that when you’re younger. At any moment you’re like: ‘oh, I can go do whatever.’ Now I’m like, you’ve gotta make sure you’re in shape for things.”

Broshar's love of travel stems from watching the History Channel as a kid. After learning about all that history, he wanted to see the locations where those events took place.

He believes the idea of "being bit by the travel bug" is completely true, as those trips often give him something to look forward to.

“People hate airports and planes," Broshar said. "I love them, because it means I’m going somewhere new.”

And as RAGBRAI is rapidly approaching, Broshar will be trying something new right here at home.

Just a couple weeks after that 54 mile ride, Broshar shattered his personal record by going 62.33 miles in mid-July, which is a metric century ride.

This came on the first ride after being sick for four or five days, but Broshar believes that that break was actually much needed.

"It actually gave me some time to rest my tendons and things like that," he said.

As the date gets closer and closer, Broshar will reduce the rides to 10 or 15 miles to manage the wear and tear. In the handful of days leading up to the start of the event, he won't do anything at all.

And if you've heard anything about how RAGBRAI goes, training your liver is also a big part of the preparation.

That is something that Broshar hasn't put much time into.

“As I’m getting older I drink a lot less than I used to. A couple beers a day would be the absolute maximum. RAGBRAI is probably gonna hit me pretty hard with that from the videos I’ve watched," Broshar said with a laugh.

With several months of work put in up to this point, it's almost time to see just how ready Broshar really is.

He believes that you can never be truly happy with your progress, especially if you've never participated in RAGBRAI before, but at this point you have to accept it.

Following some of those longer rides, the reality of the situation would sink in for Broshar.

“Oh man, this was a long day and I’m gonna have to do this seven days in a row," he said. "It starts to become a little more real.”