Ragan, Steckman host listening post this weekend in Mason City

Local Sen. Amanda Ragan and local Rep. Sharon Steckman will hold a legislative listening post Saturday in Mason City.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. SE, and will feature an update on the current legislative session and a Q-and-A.

The listening post is free and open to the public.

Over the years, Steckman and Ragan, both Democrats, have held listening posts together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, state lawmakers reached a deal that would boost funding for public K-through-12 schools by 2.3%, or $85.6 million statewide, for the 2020-2021 budget (State Democrats had pushed for a 3% increase).