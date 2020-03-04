You are the owner of this article.
Ragan, Steckman host listening post this weekend in Mason City
North Iowa Democrats Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman speak to constituents during a listening post at the Mason City Public Library.

 Ashley Stewart

Local Sen. Amanda Ragan and local Rep. Sharon Steckman will hold a legislative listening post Saturday in Mason City.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. SE, and will feature an update on the current legislative session and a Q-and-A.

The listening post is free and open to the public.

Over the years, Steckman and Ragan, both Democrats, have held listening posts together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers reached a deal that would boost funding for public K-through-12 schools by 2.3%, or $85.6 million statewide, for the 2020-2021 budget (State Democrats had pushed for a 3% increase).

That same day, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds showed signs that she would be willing to sign legislation that would require people with felony records to pay the entirety of court-ordered debts to victims before having their voting rights restored. At this time, Iowa is the only state in the union where people with felony records have to petition the governor to restore their voting rights.

Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

