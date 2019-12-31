Ragan and Steckman to hold state legislative preview in Mason City

With the first day of the 2020 Iowa legislative session a little more than two weeks away, State Senator Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) and State Representative Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) will hold a "legislative preview" for constituents this weekend.
On Saturday, at 10 a.m., in the Mason City Public Library, the legislators will run through issues of importance to North Iowa in the 2020 session while also fielding questions from the audience.
The event itself is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Throughout recent years, the North Iowa legislators have held "listening posts" both together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.
Just one possible issue for 2020, set forward in October by the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, is funding to help cover mandated fee waivers and services for students from low-income families along with plans for addressing staffing issues in public schools throughout the state.
Before the session has even officially begun, there have been pre-filed bills covering: pharmacy practices, funding for hazard mitigation and arrest warrant procedures.
