Ragan and Steckman to hold state legislative preview in Mason City

With the first day of the 2020 Iowa legislative session a little more than two weeks away, State Senator Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) and State Representative Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) will hold a "legislative preview" for constituents this weekend.

On Saturday, at 10 a.m., in the Mason City Public Library, the legislators will run through issues of importance to North Iowa in the 2020 session while also fielding questions from the audience.

The event itself is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

Throughout recent years, the North Iowa legislators have held "listening posts" both together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.