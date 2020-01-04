Ragan and Steckman cover healthcare, education in state legislative preview

Mental health

One continuing issue for EMS services across the state, as well as the broader community, is the issue of mental health.

According to Sachen, mental health is such an issue for EMS that it's often even surprising to him.

"I could not believe the numbers of mental health transports for EMS," Sachen said.

The Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has reported that Iowa's mental health ranking is mixed, especially when it comes to the availability of mental health services.

Steckman said that at least one fix that could work, early on, is making sure that schools have more on-site counseling.

But both her and Ragan also acknowledged that funding for two mental health bills they helped pass was lacking. Which they believe would need to change before finding a more permanent, effective solution.

Schools