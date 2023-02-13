It was a standing-room-only ceremony in Manly on Saturday as eight Quilts of Valor were presented to area veterans.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QoVf) is to "cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing" quilts.

The quilters donate their time and skills to provide the handmade quilts.

North Iowa crafters QoVF local chapter founder Leona Montag, Dianne Weide, Bonnie Hardin, Kathy Scott and Terry Sprung were on hand for the presentation. Volunteers use a shared workspace or create at home, with each quilter contributing what they are most skilled at. "Some of these quilts have been touched by many hands," Weide told recipients.

Veterans receiving the award Saturday fulfilled their duties at different times and in different places, but the camaraderie and support between the men is strong.

"When I stepped off that boat in San Diego after Desert Storm, there were probably 10,000 people there to greet us," said Post 110 Commander Scott Cooper. "Our Vietnam vets didn't get that kind of welcome. In that crowd, I'd guess half were guys from Vietnam who wanted to make sure we never felt the way they did when they got back."

For David Haugen this award is special, as it was presented friends, family and community members. "It's just awesome to have this honor and see the guys get it, too."

Veterans can be nominated by anyone at QoVF.org. According to the website, any living service member qualifies to receive a quilt. Quilters, crafters and others can donate time or funds to Quilts of Valor Foundation at the website or by contacting Leona Montag at (641) 749-5381.