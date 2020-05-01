Q&A with Mason City tree expert Bob Berggren

A: ​Like I said, you need at least one inch per week or five to ten gallons per week and the slower you can water the tree, the better because you want to get the water deep into the ground… If the water is going down deep, then it just makes the roots grow deeper, which strengthens the tree.

Q: ​When do you recommend pruning and how much do you recommend to prune off a tree?

A: ​The Forestry Division recommends you don’t prune any more than a third of a tree at a time. The best thing is to just let it grow. After a couple years, it is going to grow a little bit and you’re probably going to trim off some of the branches. Again, you don’t want to take off more than a third because it weakens the tree… You shouldn’t prune in the first year. Look at it in the second year and see if you have some limbs that need to come off maybe the size of your thumb or take the shorter one off from competing limbs.

Q: ​When is the best time to cut the suckers from the bottoms of the trees?

A: ​Any time you have a saw in your hand.

Q: ​Do you recommend fertilizing a new tree, and if so, what kind should be used?