Q&A with Mason City tree expert Bob Berggren

Robert Berggren has been the supervisor for the street and park maintenance departments in Mason City since 2002.
He grew up in Minnesota with a passion for nature, which supports him in his profession. As a man knowledgeable about trees, here is the advice he has to provide for people wanting to grow trees.
Q: What is the best way to take care of trees you currently have?
A: Well, I guess, just start with water. Trees need at least an inch of water a week or 5 to 10 gallons of water per week. We routinely go around and re-mulch the trees, which is just putting a ring of mulch around the bottom of the trees kind of in the shape of a donut about three to four inches thick to the drip line (all the way to the edges of the branches). When the trees grow, you will want to trim some of the lower branches that get to be about as big as your thumb and do an overall trimming of branches that have crossed each other. If there are any competing branches, you will want to cut down the weaker one.
Q: What should people consider if they want to plant a tree?
A: Depending on the tree, you will want to consider what the soil is like. Is it sandy, clay, or dirt? If you are planting trees, make sure they can survive in the zone you are in. Plant a good variety of trees. Instead of looking at one tree, look at diversity. You want to plant a lot of different species. If you plant only one kind of tree and there is a disease, then you are going to lose them all. Besides, you get a much prettier landscape if you’ve got a good variety of trees.
Another thing with planting trees, you want to look around the planting area. Trees start out about the size of an 8 year old kid and if you plant a tree right next to your house, it will probably interfere with your roof at some point. You have to think about how big that tree is going to get when it’s a mature tree. You want to look at things like power lines, light poles and fire hydrants and don’t plant near them. The DNR Forestry Division for Iowa can give you all kinds of information about trees to plant and where to plant them.
Q: When is the best time of year to plant a new tree?
A: We generally try to plant as many trees as we can all year long, but it is good to plant in the spring and the summer.
Q: Which trees require the least amount of care?
A: They all require some sort of care, but probably conifers and evergreens. They don’t seem to require much as far as trimming and mulching goes.
Q: Which trees are tougher to grow?
A: Probably here in Iowa, I believe the harder trees to grow are trees with nuts like pecans and hickory, but most trees grow quite quickly and quite easily if you give them plenty of water and sunshine.
Q: What trees do you recommend for someone wanting a shady yard?
A: Generally people who want a quick, shady yard like to plant maple trees. That’s why you see a lot of maples planted. They are pretty and not as messy. They do provide shade relatively quickly, but if you want a tree that is going to be long-living and especially provide good shade, there’s the Northern Hackberry. It grows very slow, but it is a very sturdy tree. Oak trees are the same way, but they both grow very slow; however, they will give you a shady yard longer.
Q: What trees do you recommend for someone wanting wind blocks?
A: Conifers, shrubs and willow trees are all pretty good for wind blocking.
Q: What do you recommend for people who are wanting colors in the fall?
A: Your most colorful trees are your maples. You’ve got your oranges, reds, and golds, but again, put in one or two trees for color and then others that are going to be more sturdy. So like hackberry trees get yellow and oak trees are generally all different shades of orange, red, brown and yellow.
Q: When planting a new tree, how do you know how much water to give it?
A: Like I said, you need at least one inch per week or five to ten gallons per week and the slower you can water the tree, the better because you want to get the water deep into the ground… If the water is going down deep, then it just makes the roots grow deeper, which strengthens the tree.
Q: When do you recommend pruning and how much do you recommend to prune off a tree?
A: The Forestry Division recommends you don’t prune any more than a third of a tree at a time. The best thing is to just let it grow. After a couple years, it is going to grow a little bit and you’re probably going to trim off some of the branches. Again, you don’t want to take off more than a third because it weakens the tree… You shouldn’t prune in the first year. Look at it in the second year and see if you have some limbs that need to come off maybe the size of your thumb or take the shorter one off from competing limbs.
Q: When is the best time to cut the suckers from the bottoms of the trees?
A: Any time you have a saw in your hand.
Q: Do you recommend fertilizing a new tree, and if so, what kind should be used?
A: Never. I don’t recommend fertilizing ever. The tree shouldn’t need it. If your tree is getting water and sunlight and is growing in the right spot, it shouldn’t need that extra stuff. It may make the tree grow faster, but the root system may not grow as well because it will be feeding off of the fertilizer you put at the top of the ground. You need the roots to grow down to gain strength and not stay at the top of the ground.
Q: Do you recommend tying up a new tree?
A: No, if you see a tree growing in the wind, it is signaling the root system to grow stronger. “Grow stronger because I don’t want to fall over.” So, the tree should be able to move. If you do tie up a tree, allow it to have at least a little bit of movement in most directions.
Q: What do you recommend for fastest tree growth?
A: It depends on the species. If you want a fast growing tree, just look for something that is birch, willow or maple… If you want a really fast growing tree, you can get a sycamore tree, but they are messy.
Q: What should people do if they think their tree may have a fungal disease?
A: Contact the Iowa Forestry Division and talk to an expert on tree health to get their knowledgeable opinion on the best way to take care of a fungal disease.
Q: What are some of the most cost efficient trees?
A: Some softwoods are cheaper. Generally your oaks, hackberries and hardwoods are more expensive. Prettier trees are also more expensive. Your best bet is to call a local nursery or greenhouse to get prices or research it.
