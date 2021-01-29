Public hearing for Sunset school property rezoning in Clear Lake Monday

The Clear Lake Community School District sold the property to Dolly James LLC in 2018, while it was constructing its new preschool attached to Clear Creek Elementary. The new preschool opened in the fall of 2019.

Because the property was sold to a non-governmental entity, it must be rezoned before it can be used for any purpose, said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator.

The Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday to review Dolly James’ rezoning request, and it voted to recommend changing the Mars Hill Drive property’s zoning classification to RS-8 to the City Council.

The council will consider its recommendation Monday before the public hearing.

After the zoning change is approved, Clear Lake Classical will have to file a conditional use application with the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment to operate on the property.

The Board of Adjustment, which consists of five members, is the final arbitrator on the application, Flory said.

Properties to the west of the former Sunset View Preschool property are currently zoned RS-8, while properties to the east and south are zoned RM-12, which is medium-density multi-family residential.