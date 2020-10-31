 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public hearing for new Clear Lake urban revitalization area is Monday
0 comments
alert top story

Public hearing for new Clear Lake urban revitalization area is Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sunset View Preschool

The Clear Lake Community School District sold the former Sunset View Preschool property in 2018. 

The city of Clear Lake is considering the establishment of a new urban revitalization area in hopes that it will increase housing options in the community.

The Clear Lake City Council will vote on the proposed Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan Monday after a public hearing.

“The City recognizes that the availability of housing is important in attracting new and retaining existing residents, businesses and industry,” the draft plan says. “There is a need for more housing options in the City.”

An urban revitalization area allows the city to provide financial incentives, like tax abatements, to residential and commercial developers to encourage redevelopment and revitalization in a designated area under Iowa code.

Interior Secretary visits Surf Ballroom ahead of National Historic Landmark review

The city’s proposed urban revitalization area comprises the entire former Sunset View Preschool property at 408 Mars Hill Drive.

The Clear Lake Community School District completed construction of a new preschool, which is attached to Clear Creek Elementary, in the fall of 2019.

The district sold the property to Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, in 2018, and plans to redevelop the property are proceeding.

Scott Flory mug

Flory

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We know from talking to the developers that their intention is to develop a variety of housing types but most significantly market-rate apartment rentals for this particular location,” said Scott Flory, Clear Lake city administrator, in September. “They also talked about maybe some single-family homes and maybe some duplexes, as well, so it could be a variety of things, but again, we don’t have any detailed concept plans yet for the property.”

According to the plan, property improvements, including rehabilitation and additions to existing residential and commercial structures as well as new construction that increases assessed property value by at least 10% and $10,000, would be eligible for tax abatements.

The city agreed to support a five-year 80% property tax abatement for the projects in the proposed area.

Flory said the approval of the Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan doesn’t change the property’s zoning, which is currently public.

A rezoning request would have to be reviewed by the Clear Lake Planning and Zoning Commission and then the City Council would hold a public hearing before a change is made.

He said the urban revitalization plan is the first step toward future redevelopment at the property.

“I would suspect once this process is completed that the concept plans for the development and then rezoning would come forward after that,” Flory said.

The public hearing will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 15 N. Sixth St. in Clear Lake.

If the plan is approved, the council will have its second and third readings of the ordinance at meetings on Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, respectively.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebrity Birthdays: Oct. 31

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News