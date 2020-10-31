Public hearing for new Clear Lake urban revitalization area is Monday

The city of Clear Lake is considering the establishment of a new urban revitalization area in hopes that it will increase housing options in the community.

The Clear Lake City Council will vote on the proposed Sunset School Urban Revitalization Area plan Monday after a public hearing.

“The City recognizes that the availability of housing is important in attracting new and retaining existing residents, businesses and industry,” the draft plan says. “There is a need for more housing options in the City.”

An urban revitalization area allows the city to provide financial incentives, like tax abatements, to residential and commercial developers to encourage redevelopment and revitalization in a designated area under Iowa code.

The city’s proposed urban revitalization area comprises the entire former Sunset View Preschool property at 408 Mars Hill Drive.

The Clear Lake Community School District completed construction of a new preschool, which is attached to Clear Creek Elementary, in the fall of 2019.

The district sold the property to Dolly James LLC, of Cedar Falls, in 2018, and plans to redevelop the property are proceeding.

