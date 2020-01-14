Public dock fees, and most elected officials' salaries increase in Cerro Gordo County

The 2.75% increase is consistent with recommendations from past years as is the board members deciding on a pay freeze for themselves.

In approving the freeze, Watts reflected on the recent history of the board and restated a campaign promise of his.

"It's now been four years in a row that the county supervisors have taken this action," Watts said.

Five salaries will shift as a result of the board's decision including the county: attorney, auditor, recorder, sheriff and treasurer. Attorney will go from $126,768 to $130,254. Auditor changes from $83,116 to $85,263. Recorder ticks up to $80,263 from $78,116. Sheriff goes from $106,113 to $109,031. And treasurer bumps up to $80,263 from $78,116.

Dock fees

Anyone in Cerro Gordo County with a public dock assignment can expect a change for 2020.