Public comment for Iowa DNR's 2020 impaired waters list ends Friday
Public comment for Iowa DNR's 2020 impaired waters list ends Friday

Clear Lake

Clear Lake, just off of Fourth Avenue North and North Lakeview Drive in the city of Clear Lake.

The public comment period for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ 2020 draft impaired waters list ends on Jan. 1.

The Iowa DNR released its draft 2020 list identifying water impairments on 586 river, lake and wetland segments across the state on Dec. 1.

More than 40 water bodies in North Iowa, including Clear Lake, Winnebago River and Calmus Creek, remain on the list.

The federal Clean Water Act requires states to compile a report for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency every two years.

Of the 1,545 water segments studied, which include portions of rivers, streams, lakes, reservoirs and wetlands, 284 fully met the state’s water quality standards for their intended use, while 489 uses were identified as needing further investigation and 586 didn’t fully meet the standards needed for their intended use and were impaired.

The water bodies on the impaired list had a total of 775 impairments, the state DNR said. Waterways can have more than one impairment.

An impairment means a segment of a water body doesn’t meet established quality standards for their intended use, but it doesn’t mean a river or lake is unusable.

Algal growth, turbidity, pH and indicator bacteria were the leading causes lakes, reservoirs and wetlands in Iowa were impaired.

The most common river impairments in Iowa include indicator bacteria, or E. coli; biological; and fish kill, for which the leading causes are animal waste, unknown toxicity and pesticides.

Clear Lake was added to the impaired waters list during the 2004 cycle as Category 5 due to E. coli and it was added for blue-green algae during the 2016 cycle, the report shows.

Segments of the Winnebago River, which flows 20.53 miles through several North Central Iowa counties, were added to the list in 2008 as a Category 5 for E. coli and again in 2016 for low fish count.

Calmus Creek, which flows 5.5 miles in Cerro Gordo County, was added in 2006 for low fish count.

Some of the other North Iowa water bodies included on the list are the Shell Rock River, Bailey Creek, Crystal Lake, Cedar River, Beaver Creek and Rice Lake.

The draft 2020 impaired waters list was compiled using 2014-2018 data from fixed station river, lake and beach monitoring; wadeable stream biological monitoring; fish tissue monitoring and wetland/shallow lakes monitoring as well as several other data, like the Iowa DNR’s Fish Kill Database.

Public comment about the draft impaired waters list is welcome through Jan. 1 and can be emailed to IRcomment@dnr.iowa.gov or mailed to:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Attn: Impaired Waters/Segment List

Water Quality Monitoring & Assessment Section

Wallace State Office Building

502 E. Ninth St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

