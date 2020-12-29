Public comment for Iowa DNR's 2020 impaired waters list ends Friday

Algal growth, turbidity, pH and indicator bacteria were the leading causes lakes, reservoirs and wetlands in Iowa were impaired.

The most common river impairments in Iowa include indicator bacteria, or E. coli; biological; and fish kill, for which the leading causes are animal waste, unknown toxicity and pesticides.

Clear Lake was added to the impaired waters list during the 2004 cycle as Category 5 due to E. coli and it was added for blue-green algae during the 2016 cycle, the report shows.

Segments of the Winnebago River, which flows 20.53 miles through several North Central Iowa counties, were added to the list in 2008 as a Category 5 for E. coli and again in 2016 for low fish count.

Calmus Creek, which flows 5.5 miles in Cerro Gordo County, was added in 2006 for low fish count.

Some of the other North Iowa water bodies included on the list are the Shell Rock River, Bailey Creek, Crystal Lake, Cedar River, Beaver Creek and Rice Lake.

The draft 2020 impaired waters list was compiled using 2014-2018 data from fixed station river, lake and beach monitoring; wadeable stream biological monitoring; fish tissue monitoring and wetland/shallow lakes monitoring as well as several other data, like the Iowa DNR’s Fish Kill Database.