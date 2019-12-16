{{featured_button_text}}
CDC norovirus photo

Several norovirus outbreaks are being investigated across the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Norovirus is a common and very contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. It's not related to the influenza virus.

You can get a norovirus from direct contact with someone who has been infected, consuming contaminated food or water and contact with contaminated surfaces.

Norovirus outbreaks are especially common in healthcare facilities, as well as restaurants and catered events, schools and child care centers, according to the CDC. Additionally, while they only make up one percent of outbreaks, norovirus is responsible for over 90 percent of diarrheal outbreaks on cruise ships.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Norovirus outbreaks happen year-round, but they occur most commonly from November to April.

You can reduce your odds of becoming infected with a norovirus by washing your hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables and cooking shellfish thoroughly. 

To reduce your risk of spreading norovirus to others, stay home when you feel sick, and also for two more days after your symptoms subside, the CDC advises.

Download PDF Norovirus fact sheet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments