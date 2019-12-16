Several norovirus outbreaks are being investigated across the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Norovirus is a common and very contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. It's not related to the influenza virus.
You can get a norovirus from direct contact with someone who has been infected, consuming contaminated food or water and contact with contaminated surfaces.
You have free articles remaining.
Norovirus outbreaks are especially common in healthcare facilities, as well as restaurants and catered events, schools and child care centers, according to the CDC. Additionally, while they only make up one percent of outbreaks, norovirus is responsible for over 90 percent of diarrheal outbreaks on cruise ships.
Norovirus outbreaks happen year-round, but they occur most commonly from November to April.
You can reduce your odds of becoming infected with a norovirus by washing your hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables and cooking shellfish thoroughly.
To reduce your risk of spreading norovirus to others, stay home when you feel sick, and also for two more days after your symptoms subside, the CDC advises.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.