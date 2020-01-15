Proposed higher ed budget would benefit UI the most

The University of Iowa next year would get a slightly bigger bump in general education funding than Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa if lawmakers adhere to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new funding suggestions for the fiscal 2021 budget.

Reynolds on Tuesday recommended a 3 percent increase in general education funding for the UI, ISU and UNI. Because the UI already gets more than the others, an across-the-board increase favors the Iowa City campus.

Under the proposal, the UI would get a $6.7 million increase; ISU would get $5.3 million more; and UNI would see $3 million more.

All those are below what the Iowa Board of Regents’ sought. The board asked the Legislature to approve $18 million more for general education in fiscal 2021 — which it then would split by giving $7 million each to the UI and ISU and $4 million to UNI.

If the Legislature fully funds the board’s request, despite the governor’s lower recommendation, the enterprise’s total general education state support would rise from $493 million to $511 million. If lawmakers take the governor’s suggestions, total general education support for the public universities would rise to $508 million.