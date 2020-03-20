Property tax payments now due on April 16

Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation on Thursday, that waives late penalty on property tax payments through April 16, 2020, to help give some assistance to Iowans dealing with the impact of COVID-19’s arrival in our state.

Payments must be postmarked by April 16, 2020, paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org by April 16, 2020, or dropped off in the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer drop box inside the Courthouse by April 16 to avoid a late penalty.

If your vehicle registration expired Jan. 16 or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended. If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents/bill of sale in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated. The bill of sale is also needed at the treasurer’s office to complete the transfer.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated.