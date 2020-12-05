Progress on Clear Lake Marriott hotel, event center delayed

Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines, and Ryan Huegerick, CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska, are the development team behind the Marriott hotel and event center project in Clear Lake.

As part of the development agreement, the city plans to offer a forgivable loan to JSM Investment not to exceed $1.2 million funded by incremental property tax revenues, a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1.5 million with payments subject to annual appropriation by the council, and an additional $300,000 in construction incentives from incremental property taxes.

Clear Lake agreed to pay the developer $150,000 if construction of the project, including at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings, began before June 30. Another $150,000 will be paid to the developer if the hotel is operational by June 30, 2021.

The city has also agreed to reimburse JSM Investment up to $50,000 to cover a portion of the franchise application fee to Marriott International, which was reviewed and approved in early April.

In October, the City Council unanimously approved a competitive quote for upgraded street lighting in the subdivision to Jim Hunt Electric, of Clear Lake.