Progress on Clear Lake Marriott hotel, event center delayed

Clear Lake’s multimillion-dollar Marriott hotel and event center project is behind schedule.
City Administrator Scott Flory attributes the four- to five-week delay to the national lumber shortage related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully, with this good weather, they can make up that time,” he said, noting there’s quite a bit of lumber on site now.
A construction crew with HCI Hotel Supply, the project’s general contractor, are framing the second floor of the hotel in Courtway Park east of Interstate 35 this week.
Framing on the project’s first floor began in October.
Excavation, underground utilities and footings as well as the concrete elevator shaft and stairwells were completed this summer.
“It’s coming along well,” Flory said.
The hotel — the city’s first in at least 20 years — was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony in late June after the Clear Lake City Council approved a development agreement with JSM Investment LLC, of Johnston.
The project features an 85-room Marriott-brand hotel and an attached conference center and event space that accommodates about 450 people.
The building is positioned on the southern four acres of Lot 4 in the Courtway Park subdivision with one entrance from Bayou Road.
Kalpesh Patel, CEO at VKB Management LLC, of West Des Moines, and Ryan Huegerick, CEO at HCI Hotel Supply, of Omaha, Nebraska, are the development team behind the Marriott hotel and event center project in Clear Lake.
As part of the development agreement, the city plans to offer a forgivable loan to JSM Investment not to exceed $1.2 million funded by incremental property tax revenues, a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1.5 million with payments subject to annual appropriation by the council, and an additional $300,000 in construction incentives from incremental property taxes.
Clear Lake agreed to pay the developer $150,000 if construction of the project, including at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings, began before June 30. Another $150,000 will be paid to the developer if the hotel is operational by June 30, 2021.
The city has also agreed to reimburse JSM Investment up to $50,000 to cover a portion of the franchise application fee to Marriott International, which was reviewed and approved in early April.
In October, the City Council unanimously approved a competitive quote for upgraded street lighting in the subdivision to Jim Hunt Electric, of Clear Lake.
The upgraded street lighting, including nine fixtures along Starboard Drive and Bayou Road, will cost about $54,896, which is about 8.5% less than the engineer’s estimate.
Flory said the developer agreed to pay $10,000 for Alliant Energy’s standard light fixtures, so that amount will go toward the upgraded light fixtures.
Jeremy Korenberg, interim Clear Lake public works director, said in mid-November that Hunt Electric completed most of the electrical conduit and wiring as well as the light bases. The light poles are expected to arrive this month and be installed before the end of the year.
The Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Clear Lake will be among nearly 20 in Iowa, and it’s the only one along Interstate 35 between Ames and Burnsville, Minnesota, which Flory said speaks volumes about the developer’s — and Marriott’s — confidence in the community.
The Courtway Park subdivision comprises 11 lots — six highway commercial and five light industrial — and two roadways and curb and gutter on nearly 64 acres east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
