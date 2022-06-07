Primary Election sees higher than expected turn out in Cerro Gordo

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said there was a greater voter turnout on Tuesday than what was expected countywide.

He added he thought people were turning out because of the contested races, especially at the local level.

"The voter turnout is very good. We came into today with a good absentee number," said Wedmore.

Highland Park Golf Course voting location saw 19 voters come in to cast their ballot around 8:30 a.m. Polling judge Donna Braughton said the voters who come to Highland tend to be working individuals.

"If we get busy, it'll probably be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.," said Braughton.

Braughton said they had enough volunteers to help out with the day and no issues with equipment during the morning hours. She gave kudos to the Cerro Gordo County Auditors Office for making things so far run smoothly. As Braughton described the morning turnout, five voters walked in the door to vote.

Over at the Trinity Lutheran Church polling location, Deb Brock said they had seen seven voters in the morning hours.

"It does pick up," said Brock.

Brock, similar to Braughton, said they had enough volunteers and technology was running smoothly for them. She added turnout would pick up the closer to the end of the workday.

"I think it will be a little slower (turnout) but the courthouse was encouraged," said Brock.

Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake saw more than 40 voters in the first two hours of opening.

"It's been steady so far" said Becky Butz, Chairperson, "which we appreciate as the day goes on."

Voters didn't have to wait in line this morning at Zion to vote, and a few of the voters commented that they've been voting regularly for years.

"It's an honor to be able to come and choose my representatives" said one voter.

In the afternoon, Highland Park Golf Course had a reported 94 voters according to Braughton. She added she was surprised how even the republican and democrat turnout had been so far.

"It's way better than expected," Braughton said.

Braughton said being busy at a polling place is good to not "hit a wall" or losing stamina. Highland Park Golf Course and Trinity Lutheran Church polling volunteers kept high spirits by checking in with each other.

Trinity Lutheran had seen 51 voters by the afternoon and was described as a "slow and steady" turnout according to Brock.

"By supper break, hopefully we will see more," said Brock.

By Tuesday afternoon Clear Lake City Hall counted more than 182 voters from their precinct.

Since there was a higher turnout, Wedmore said they were staying in constant contact with the polling places in case additional ballots are needed.

Ballots are treated like money, according to Wedmore, and are given to certain locations based on previous elections' turnouts at those locations.

"We want everyone to vote, but we don't want to over produce ballots," Wedmore said.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Abby Koch Reporter Follow Abby Koch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today