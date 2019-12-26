You are the owner of this article.
Precipitation, wintry road conditions expected this weekend
Weather 4

April 27, 2019: A late season snow fall brings 4-6 inches and up to 35 mph wind gusts Saturday in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Though Iowans enjoyed an unprecedentedly warm — and in some cases record-breaking — Christmas, it looks like the opposite can be expected this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving across the Great Plains this weekend will bring rain and possibly snow, creating the potential for wintry travel impacts.

In Mason City, Friday's high will near 36 degrees.

That evening, snow can be expected before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, which could mix with sleet between 4 and 5 a.m., followed by sleet or freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday's high will be around 44 degrees.

Little to no snow or ice accumulation is anticipated. New precipitation may amount to between three quarters and one inch.

On Sunday, rain perhaps mixed with snow is remains a possibility, with a high near 42 and a low near 22.

With that in mind, check weather and road conditions before travelling this weekend.

