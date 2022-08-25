Prairie Ridge: prevention is key in stopping fentanyl deaths

Fentanyl related deaths are on the rise in Iowa, but the solution to the growing problem may just be prevention.

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City offers assessment and treatment programs, but prevention specialist Michael Van Essen feels that getting ahead of the problem is the real key.

That’s why the treatment facility created the Reconnecting Youth Prevention Program for teens at risk of dropping out of school and co-occurring problems. “We want to alter or divert [youth] from that path with these evidence based practices and programs,” Van Essen said.

School advisors recommend students they have identified as needing additional support to the program. Van Essen said the students are invited to participate and the semester course is an elective credit.

There is also an abbreviated program directed toward middle schoolers. Both the middle school and high school programs are paid for with a grant from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

High schools in Mason City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Charles City, Riceville, Garner and West Hancock have requested the program training for their 2022-23 school year.

Van Essen said that since the program is grant-funded, there is no cost to anyone.

Fentanyl in Iowa

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is sometimes found laced in other substances. “(Drug dealers) lacing other drugs with trace amounts of fentanyl is a way to increase the rate of addiction for an individual,” Van Essen explained.

He said fentanyl increases the high, as well as the addictive factor to both drugs. Dosages are often increased to keep the user coming back for more, and that is when overdosing and deaths occur.

One of the many programs offered at Prairie Ridge, for the drug user and family alike, takes a look at fentanyl itself as well as intervention. A one-hour course teaches people what symptoms to look for if they suspect a person may be overdosing and how to counteract it.

This program also teaches people how to properly administer the nasal spray Narcan, a temporary antidote to fentanyl available over-the-counter at local pharmacies. Van Essen said everyone taking the course has access to Narcan, via a website, as part of their training.

“Narcan will only bring them around for a sufficient amount of time to get them proper medical care, whether (it be) EMTs or emergency room or whatever,” Van Essen said.

Police officers and EMTs have access to Narcan and many schools do as well. Van Essen believes every drug user and/or their family should have it on hand at all times.

“There is also something called the Iowa Good Samaritan Law. So if you have access to naloxone (Narcan) and administer it, even in a setting where obvious drug use is going on, this law should protect the person administering it if they are doing it to save a life,” he said.

Van Essen said his background is in HIV community service organizations, where clean-needle exchanges, condoms and prevention methods were promoted. He commented that the harm reduction strategies they employed in California, where he previously worked, met the same kind of resistance that they are running into in Iowa.

“So it doesn’t really matter what the condition of the situation is. In certain circles, if someone gets themselves into a life threatening situation, it’s their own fault and there is no room for any nuance, any reason, any protection or any assistance to stay alive,” Van Essen said sadly.

Governor Kim Reynolds has allowed for the Department of Health and Human Services to include information about fentanyl in an awareness campaign targeting youth.

“Ad campaigns are fine but they are not the icing on the cake. They are the icing between the layers. I think you have to have the other components in place like the prevention, the understanding of what the substance is and what it does to the human body and the brain,” Van Essen said.

He feels that is the message people need to hear: the risks and the options laid out in a compelling way.

“Anything we can prevent is three steps ahead. If we can intervene in an OD, then we save a life and we reduce harm. That is what the whole prevention department is looking to do.”

Van Essen said the programs Prairie Ridge offers presented in a thoughtful and compelling way. “I am constantly surprised at the amount of positive responses we get.”

“You wouldn’t believe the stories. It is amazing some of these people have survived and are making good faith effort to turn things around,” said Van Essen.

“It is just inspiring and astonishing and has made me reevaluate how I have felt about some things in the past.”