On Thursday night, stargazers might witness as many as several meteors per second in a rare meteor storm.
The alpha Monocerotid meteor shower holds a chance to turn into a meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.
Two meteor scientists studying the shower, Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, say there is a "good chance" the event could produce the first alpha Monocerotids meteor storm since 1995, when visible meteor rates were about 400 meteors per hour.
If you plan on trying to catch the sighting, be prepared to know where to look: the activity could be over within an hour.
The meteor storm is forecast to peak around 10:50 CST Thursday night.
Stargazers can start searching for the meteor storm around 10:00 p.m. CST.
If you look for the storm outside this window, you may miss it completely.
Even if the dramatic meteor storm doesn't unfold, viewers can still expect to see around ten meteors an hour.
Viewing conditions for north-central Iowa range from good to fair.
More information on the shower can be viewed here.
