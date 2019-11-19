A tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly off the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the list as conservationists and advocacy groups hail the long-trek migrating bird's recovery as an environmental success story. The least tern was hurt by the damming of major rivers and by hunting for feathers for hats and was listed as endangered in 1985, but the population has increased tenfold to 18,000.