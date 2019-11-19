{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday night, stargazers might witness as many as several meteors per second in a rare meteor storm.

The alpha Monocerotid meteor shower holds a chance to turn into a meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.

Two meteor scientists studying the shower, Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, say there is a "good chance" the event could produce the first alpha Monocerotids meteor storm since 1995, when visible meteor rates were about 400 meteors per hour.

If you plan on trying to catch the sighting, be prepared to know where to look: the activity could be over within an hour.

The meteor storm is forecast to peak around 10:50 CST Thursday night.

Stargazers can start searching for the meteor storm around 10:00 p.m. CST.

If you look for the storm outside this window, you may miss it completely.

Even if the dramatic meteor storm doesn't unfold, viewers can still expect to see around ten meteors an hour.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Viewing conditions for north-central Iowa range from good to fair.

Meteor storm viewing conditions

Viewing conditions for the upcoming alpha Monocerotid meteor shower.

More information on the shower can be viewed here.

Our Environment: Fall 2019

Stay in tune with the land you live on. Healthy lives depend on healthy ecosystems. Here are our environmentally related stories from autumn of 2019.

Photo1
Lee-wire
AP

Photo1

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

In this 2007 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an interior least tern hatchling sits with other eggs in a nest on an island …

Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list
Lee-wire
AP

Lots of good terns: Bird ready to fly off endangered list

  • SETH BORENSTEIN Associated Press
  • 0

A tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly off the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the list as conservationists and advocacy groups hail the long-trek migrating bird's recovery as an environmental success story. The least tern was hurt by the damming of major rivers and by hunting for feathers for hats and was listed as endangered in 1985, but the population has increased tenfold to 18,000.

+3
Heritage and Century Farms recognized

Heritage and Century Farms recognized

  • Iowa Department of Agriculture
  • 0

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recognized Heritage and Century Farm families during a ceremony at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including nine…

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments