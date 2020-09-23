Possible source of Mason City booms arrested

"If or when it goes to trial, people will see what we have," he said.

Over the course of the sage of the booms, residents around town have had a number of explanations for culprits as well as locations.

Some people would insist they only heard it in the southeast part of town, while others insisted it was farther north. Even the intensity of the boom isn't wholly agreed upon.

"In a couple of cases we have found that they have had a business or industrial cause, in one case we found one person who had made a homemade firework, and many of the rest we are unsure about," Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said in Dec. 2019.

The booms were a constant source of speculation on the North Iowa Rant & Rave Facebook page. On there, commenters mapped booms at or near: Ninth Street Southeast, North Madison Avenue, East Park, 12th Street Southeast, South Virginia Avenue, North Kentucky Avenue, the Southside McDonald's and the entire east side of town.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.

