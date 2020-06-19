Positive trends, but also warning signs in Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers

DES MOINES — Some of the most critical Iowa-specific data on the new coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, have been trending in a positive direction for multiple weeks.
Still, some serious warning signs remain.
For more than two months in Iowa, the most critical COVID-19 figures — deaths and hospitalizations — have been steadily getting lower, with little interruption.
As of Friday afternoon, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau:
• The seven-day average of new deaths (5.4) was at its lowest since April 25. That was nine weeks ago, and just a month after the first virus-related death was recorded in Iowa. That figured peaked on May 25 at 15.0, and has been falling steadily in the three-plus weeks since.
• The seven-day average of Iowans hospitalized by the virus (193.4) was at its lowest since April 21. That figured peaked on May 11 at 407.7, and has been falling steadily in the five-plus weeks since.
• And the seven-day average of Iowans recently admitted to the hospital for virus-related symptoms (19.4) was as low as it had been since April 17, which was just one week into the state publishing that data. That figure peaked on May 5 at 41.1, and has been falling steadily in the six-plus weeks since.
Because single-day figures can sometimes be outliers and thus misleading, and because of delays in reporting, seven-day averages provide a more complete view of the virus’ activity.
The number of positive cases can also provide valuable information regarding the virus’ spread, but that data can be influenced by multiple factors, including the amount of testing taking place and where testing is focused at any given moment.
So while case numbers are important, deaths and hospitalizations portray a better measurement of the virus’ activity and impact.
And among those numbers, Iowa has been headed in a positive direction for more than a month, even as businesses across the state have started to re-open.
How does Iowa compare nationally? Its 22 deaths per 100,000 residents is 20th in the nation, according to multiple sites that track the data nationally.
Positive case numbers also, generally, have been trending downward statewide. Certain areas have seen spikes — Buena Vista and Story counties are two recent examples, due in part to outbreaks at a meat packing plant in the former and possibly on the Iowa State University campus in the latter. But while it has been a little more sporadic along the way, the statewide, seven-day average of new cases has been falling steadily since peaking at 547.9 on May 4.
“Over time, Iowans have proven that they’re willing and able to do their part, and we’ve seen the difference that that can make,” Reynolds said this week.
But there are some data points that indicate Iowa’s COVID-19 outlook is not all roses.
The number of new cases and new hospitalizations both increased late this week, although those could be temporary two-day bumps during the larger downward trend.
More notably, the rate of the virus’ spread in Iowa has been increasing slowly but steadily since the beginning of May, right when businesses started to re-open, according to multiple sites that track and publish state public health data.
A state’s Rt is the effective reproduction rate of the coronavirus. Values over 1.0 mean more cases can be expected in the state, and values under 1.0 mean fewer cases can be expected.
As of Friday afternoon, Iowa’s Rt was 0.96, just on the good side of the line, according to the website Rt.live. But that number has been steadily increasing since it bottomed out at 0.78 on May 4.
Exactly one week earlier, on April 27, Reynolds had issued the first round of proclamations that began relaxing some of the mitigation strategies that had been put in place to contain the virus. That first order allowed many businesses, including restaurants, malls and libraries, to re-open in 77 of the state’s 99 counties.
Since then, more businesses have been allowed to re-open, and the state’s Rt has steadily increased.
And the current trajectory would put it above 1.0, possibly later this month or early July.
Other states, including Florida, are seeing case spikes and Rt rates crossing well above 1.0. That has not yet happened in Iowa, and Reynolds this week said she is confident the state’s re-opening will not be disrupted by the virus.
“We’re just going to do like we do every day: we’re going to continue to manage and do everything that we can to contain the virus,” Reynolds said. “That’s not going to change.”
While black and Latino Iowans have been burdened with an outsized share of coronavirus cases, the share of virus-related deaths have been more in line with their populations.
Among Iowa’s population, 6% are Latino and 4% are black. And yet a whopping 27% of cases have been confirmed in the state’s Latino population, and 10% among black Iowans. Those numbers, in part, are because those populations are more likely to work hourly wage, at-risk jobs, like those in meat-packing plants, in nursing homes, and at grocery stores and other essential businesses.
However, among Iowans who have died of virus-related causes, 7% have been Latino and 5% have been black.
There is more data by which to measure the virus’ impact in Iowa, as the state this week began reporting whether individuals who have tested positive and those who have died of virus-related causes had previous health conditions.
As of Friday, 7 of 10 Iowans who died of virus-related causes had pre-existing conditions, according to state public health data, while only 6% of Iowans who died of virus-related causes were confirmed to have no previous conditions.
For the remaining 24%, it had not yet been determined whether the individual had a previous condition.
Estimates of how many Americans have pre-existing conditions vary. The Kaiser Family Foundation in 2019 estimated 27% of non-elderly adults have “a declinable health condition,” and the Gallup polling service in 2018 reported that 27% of U.S. adults said they have a long-term medication condition, illness or disease that a health insurance company would consider a pre-existing condition.
“While every death is tragic and heartbreaking for the families who have lost a loved one, understanding these details about COVID-19 can help clearly identify populations at risk and target our efforts appropriately,” Reynolds said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
