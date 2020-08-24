Positive COVID cases in Cerro Gordo above 700 now, deaths at 20

Over the weekend of July 24, confirmed cases for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County went above 500 total. A little more than two-and-a-half weeks later, that number climbed above 600 confirmed positive cases for the virus in the county.
Twelve days later, with still a week to go in August, the figure for Cerro Gordo is now above 700 cases with an average positive rate over the past 14 days of 5.8%.
At the same time that confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo have risen by 200 in the span of a month, deaths have ticked up as well, but not anywhere close to the same rate.
When August began, there were 17 deaths from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo. With a week left in the month, there are now 20 deaths from the virus. Which is significantly less than data reporting from July when the county went from one COVID-19 death to 17.
Both of those upticks come in a month where the state as a whole reached the tragic milestone of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The milestone was reported by state public health data on the morning of Aug. 19, almost five months after the first death of the global pandemic was recorded here.
Since that first reported death in Iowa, the state over the course of the pandemic has averaged 6.7 new deaths reported per day, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau.
Iowa’s COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all peaked in May then dropped through late June. But, statewide, all of those trend lines have been steadily increasing in the two months since. New cases and hospital admissions have surged to near their previous peaks.
Locally, it's been a downward trend from the highs seen in July. Enough that the average positive rate is more than 2% off of the longstanding rate of 7.9%.
As that positive rate has dipped, so too have the active cases.
Where there once was a stretch that active cases were keeping pace with recovered cases, there are now 511 recoveries to 181 active cases.
That 5.8% two-week trend matters a great deal with schools now getting back in session.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has said that schools with a 15% positivity rate — a threshold three times higher than recommended by many public health experts — can apply for a waiver to start the year online. Otherwise, districts must offer at least 50% in-person instruction.
The Mason City Community School District has opted for a hybridized approach with precisely 50% of learning coming in-person and the other 50% coming online.
