Positive COVID cases in Cerro Gordo above 700 now, deaths at 20

Both of those upticks come in a month where the state as a whole reached the tragic milestone of 1,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The milestone was reported by state public health data on the morning of Aug. 19, almost five months after the first death of the global pandemic was recorded here.

Since that first reported death in Iowa, the state over the course of the pandemic has averaged 6.7 new deaths reported per day, according to state public health data compiled by the Des Moines Bureau.

Iowa’s COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases all peaked in May then dropped through late June. But, statewide, all of those trend lines have been steadily increasing in the two months since. New cases and hospital admissions have surged to near their previous peaks.

Locally, it's been a downward trend from the highs seen in July. Enough that the average positive rate is more than 2% off of the longstanding rate of 7.9%.

As that positive rate has dipped, so too have the active cases.

Where there once was a stretch that active cases were keeping pace with recovered cases, there are now 511 recoveries to 181 active cases.