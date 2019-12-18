Petey, a 35-year-old artist in Bettendorf, creates Christmas ornaments from playing cards that resemble abstract snowflakes.
He has a little help making the designs — after all, he does not have opposable thumbs.
Petey, a Timneh African grey parrot, belongs to Diane Brown, Bettendorf, who assists with his Christmas decorations. Brown holds up a deck of playing cards, and Petey picks a card to "decorate" by biting designs into it.
He will fashion only so many cards — maybe seven or so — then say “I’m tired,” said Brown.
She adds ribbons and includes them in the Christmas cards she sends.
Brown says Petey has a large vocabulary, which includes phrases such as “Happy birthday.” When her husband goes to work, Petey sometimes will say “Bye. Love you."
Sometimes, if someone gets excited, Petey will tell them to “Calm down.”
The bird talks audibly when Brown is on the phone. He'll say “Hello! Hello!” brightly, then proceeded to chuckle.
Petey has favorite foods such as birdseed, peanuts, cooked carrots, apples and cheese. He identifies some foods — grapes, for example — by name, and asks for them.
‘He helps me prepare lunches and suppers,” she said. “He’s always in the kitchen with me.”
The parrot has a variety of toys, including bells he rings to get attention. To give his bell-ringing a Christmas-y touch, Brown rigged up a little kettle, like The Salvation Army uses for donations, to accompany the bird's bell ringing.
Petey can fly, but he prefers to walk and run all over the house, she said. He sleeps in a cage at night.
When he's in an ornery mood, he teases Mickey, the family cat, and sometimes nips his tail.
“Everybody’s a part of the flock here,” said Brown, who says Petey never lacks for energy.
“He’s on 24/7.”
