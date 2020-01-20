Poll finds Iowa Democrats like their choices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“At this point in 2016, Donald Trump led Ted Cruz by 4 points and lost by 3.3” points in the Republican caucuses, Link said Monday. “Hillary Clinton led Sanders by 5, but won by .2 percentage points. So while we’re only two weeks out, we think that this thing could definitely shift around.”

What is less likely to change is Iowans’ favorable opinion of the Democratic field, Link and Binder said.

“Overall, the big take-away for me is that Iowans like this field,” Link said. “That’s probably why it’s a tough choice for people.”

Binder’s research finds that Biden has a favorability rating of 81 percent — just 1 point less than Klobuchar’s 82 percent favorability rating. Hers is up from 70 percent in September, Binder said, indicating that exposure she has gained in debates has helped her. The favorability ratings for the others are: Buttigieg 79 percent, Warren 77 percent and Sanders 76 percent.

“We know there is some attention to the competition between them, but when Iowa caucusgoers look at these top five they like them all,” Binder said. “I think that also is an indication there still may be some fluidity moving into the caucuses because the caucusgoers like multiple candidates.”